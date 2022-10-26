Marvel Snap Card Pools Explained: How to Get More Powerful Cards

If you’re looking to lose countless hours in a new game, Marvel Snap should have your attention. After learning a few lessons during its Beta period about what customers didn’t love, Marvel Snap is now on the market and brings exciting collectible card action to the palm of your hand. However, if you find that you’re losing more often than you’d like, you may be wondering how to get some better cards.

Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what the Pools are and what they can offer you. You’ll find that it’s surprisingly much easier than expected to get your hands on better cards, but you’ll have to put some time and effort into making it to these new grades. Here’s everything that you need to know about the pools in Marvel Snap, and how to start earning better cards!

What Is A Pool In Marvel Snap

As you make your way through the game, you’ll notice that you have a Collector Level that will continue to increase as you earn more cards. While some cards are better than others, you’ll be able to build a deck with your favorite heroes and villains and be reasonably competitive throughout the early game. However, as you begin to learn and grow, you may find that you’re not able to keep up with some players.

That’s where the Pools come into play. As you increase your Collector Level, you’ll start to earn access to bigger and better cards. As it stands, there are currently 3 Pools of cards available in the game, with varying Collector Levels required to start obtaining them. The level you need to be to start getting these cards is as follows:

Pool 1 – Collector Level 18 thru 214

Pool 2 – Collector Level 222 thru 474

Pool 3 – Collector Level 486 and Up

It may take you a while to fully reach this point, and you’ll be able to unlock new cards as your Collector Level grows with your playing ability. You’ll even have a chance to upgrade your favorite cards so you can continue to bring them along for the ride, so you may not need to worry about leaving your favorite behind as your collection continues to grow.

If you’re looking to buy new cards, you may be able to earn and use Gold to get Credits to unlock them, or if you’re looking to spruce up your profile picture a bit. No matter the type of player you are, you’ll be ready to take on the biggest players sooner than you could ever imagine.

Marvel Snap is available now on PC and Mobile Devices.