Genshin Impact Best Noelle DPS Build | Weapons, Artifacts, Talents, and More

For a fan of the Fate series, as well as someone who was carried by Noelle during my whole early to mid-game journey on Teyvat, very few things in Genshin Impact can compare to the joy of awakening the Maid of Favonius’ inner Saber and sweeping the battlefield clean of enemies while using her as a DPS. But can she still perform well as a DPS in the late game?

In this guide, we will show you a Noelle build sure to allow her to excel even at the late-game stages in Genshin Impact, as well as a team composition made to awaken the full potential of her Noble Phantasm (I promise the Fate references will end here).

Does Noelle Need C6 to be a Good DPS?

No, it is entirely possible to build Noelle as a great DPS without having her at C6. But keep in mind that although Noelle will still be able to work well in the role, her damage will be considerably lower when compared to what she will deal once Must Be Spotless (her sixth constellation) is unlocked.

The Best Artifacts for DPS Noelle

As she is a Burst-DPS and will only stay on the field during the duration of Sweeping Time, the best overall artifact set for DPS C6 Noelle in Genshin Impact is a 4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams. The set is my main pick given its ability to offer her a massive 30% increase in DEF as well as boost her Defense and Geo Damage by 6% for each stack of Curiosity she has (a maximum of 4 stacks can be gained).

If you plan on using her with Furina, the best artifact set for Noelle (no matter her constellation level) will then be a 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter. Marechaussee Hunter will offer her a 15% boost in Normal and Charged Attack, as well as allow her to trigger a 5-second 12% Crit Rate buff after she either loses or gains health (max of 3 stacks).

For those who plan on using Noelle as a DPS before unlocking her sixth constellation and do not have Furina, a 4-piece Retracing Bolide will be my main pick. Retracing Bolide will increase the strength of her shield by 35% and the damage of her Normal and Charged Attacks (which will be her main source of damage) by 40% when protected by it.

Best Stats and Sub-stats

As Noelle’s damage will scale off both her ATK and DEF, you should aim for the main stats below for each artifact piece.

Flower of Life : HP%.

: HP%. Plume of Death : ATK%.

: ATK%. Sands of Eon: DEF% (ATK can also work if using a Noelle under C6 equipped with a DEF weapon).

DEF% (ATK can also work if using a Noelle under C6 equipped with a DEF weapon). Goblet of Eonothem : Geo Damage Bonus.

: Geo Damage Bonus. Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate (CRIT DMG if you are using either Marechaussee Hunter or a CRIT Rate weapon).

Substat-wise, as It is vital that you reach the 50/100 CRIT Rate/DMG threshold, I recommend that you aim for CRIT Rate/DMG and then DEF.

The Best Weapons for DPS Noelle

The best weapon for DPS Noelle is unquestionably Redhorn Stonethresher. The 5-Star Claymore is the undisputed best for her (no matter if you have her a C6 or not) given how it will offer her a monstrous amount of Crit DMG (88%), while also increasing her defense by 28% and her normal/charged attack damage by 40%. For those using a non-C6 Noelle, using the Wolf’s Gravestone can also work really well given how she will rely way more on attack.

The Best 4-Star Weapons for Noelle

Among the 4-star Claymores, Serpent Spine is the best for Noelle, The Battle Pass exclusive is my main pick as it will offer her a great deal of CRIT Rate (27.6%) while also boosting the damage dealt by her for 6% for every 4 seconds she remains on the field (a maximum of 4 stacks can coexist). One stack will be lost every time she suffers damage.

For those making use of a C6 Noelle, using the craftable Whiteblind at R5 can also work great given its 51.7% Defense stat and ability to boost Noelle’s ATK and DEF by 12% for 6 seconds after she performs a normal or charged attack. One Whiteblind stack can be gained every 0.5 seconds (a maximum of 4 stacks can coexist).

The Best Team Composition for DPS Noelle

As she will benefit the most from overall damage and DEF buffs, the best team for Noelle in Genshin Impact will feature her as its Burst/on-field DPS, as well as Furina, Gorou, and Yun Jin as dedicated supports. Both Furina and Noelle will also work as healers.

On this team, Gorou will make justice to his title as the best-dedicated support for Noelle by providing her with a huge DEF increase, while Yun Jin will offer her bonus damage as well as a large amount of ER (thus guaranteeing that you will be able to trigger Noelle’s Elemental Burst nonstop).

We know that using Furina here kills one of Gorou’s buffs, but don’t worry, she will more than make up for it through her utility and ability to skyrocket Noelle’s damage through her Elemental Burst.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you don’t have Furina or like me, are still working on leveling her up, using a fourth Geo unit to trigger Gorou’s Geo DMG buff is a must. For the role, I recommend using Albedo for his ability to deal constant off-the-field Geo damage and generate large amounts of energy. Using Zhongli as a secondary Burst DPS can also work.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on both PC and PS5.

