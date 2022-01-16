Fans of the Pokémon franchise are no stranger to the Grass-type. Featuring creatures with plant-like designs, the Grass-type stands alongside Fire and Water as one of the main types for starter Pokémon. Over 100 Pokémon are classified as Grass-types, and among them are a select few that stand out. This list will take a look at the 5 best Grass-type Pokémon in the series.

To determine the best Grass-type, this list will take a look at the abilities, stats, and designs of each Pokémon. For the sake of fairness, this list will not cover Legendary or Mythical Pokémon.

The Top 5 Best Grass-Type Pokémon

5. Ferrothorn

Ferrothorn is a Pokémon with surprising skills. Its dual-type of Grass and Steel might not seem great, especially when put up against Fire-type opponents, but this Pokémon almost never goes down easily. Ferrothorn’s Iron Barbs ability lets it dish out some extra damage each time it gets attacked, and it can whittle foes down using status moves like Toxic and Leech Seed. It might not have much offensive strength on its own, but it excels at setting up hazards and resisting attacks. When it comes to defense, no other Grass-type can rival Ferrothorn.

4. Rillaboom

Rillaboom is the final evolution of Grookey, Sword and Shield’s Grass-type starter Pokémon, and manages to pull off some impressive feats as a result. Its Hidden Ability, Grassy Terrain, inceases the power of its Grass-type moves. This includes its signature move, Drum Beating, which damages an opponent while lowering their speed. Rillaboom is also one of the few Pokémon able to Gigantamax, granting it even greater strength. It can’t quite measure up to other Pokémon when it comes to defense, but Rillaboom’s unique design makes it particularly endearing – and its high Attack stat lets it hit foes like a truck.

3. Kartana

If Rillaboom hits like a truck, Kartana hits like a high-speed train. It has the third-highest Attack stat of any Pokémon, even outside of Grass-types. This Ultra Beast also has incredible speed and fantastic moves; it can use Swords Dance to increase its Attack even higher. What holds Kartana back is how much punishment it can take; it has lower HP and Special Defense than even some unevolved Pokémon. Kartana is a certifiable glass cannon – unrivalled strength, but intense fragility.

2. Venusaur

Though it lags behind other Generation I Pokémon in terms of popularity, Venusaur is still fantastic in its own right. It’s one of the few Pokémon with both a Mega Evolution and a Gigantamax form, giving it great options for battle across all 3D mainline games. It can also use strong moves like Sludge Bomb and Weather Ball, giving it some incredible versatility. Venusaur might not be the most powerful Grass-type Pokémon, but it’s certainly one of the most iconic.

1. Sceptile

Sceptile is a force to be reckoned with. It has higher speed than any Pokémon on this list and can use some of the strongest Grass-type moves, including Leaf Storm and Frenzy Plant. Sceptile can also Mega Evolve, granting it the highest stat total of every single Grass-type – only an Arceus with a Grass Plate can outclass a Mega Sceptile. In addition to its vast strengths, Sceptile has a fantastic design and great popularity. It even joined Pokkén Tournament as part of the game’s roster. With all these traits combined, it’s hard to classify Sceptile as anything less than the best Grass-type Pokémon.

Though not every Grass-type could make this list, there are some that deserve an honorable mention. Roserade and Decidueye are notable for their creative designs and powerful abilities. Meanwhile, Tangrowth featured in a list of the strongest Pokémon for each type, and Hisuian Voltorb is currently the latest Grass-type to be revealed by the franchise – it’s one of the newest additions to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.