Image: Rec Room

Rec Room is a virtual reality game that allows players to create and share custom maps. The game has a wide variety of map types, including bone-chilling ones. If you’re looking for a good scare, here are the best horror maps in Rec Room.

Ignited Freddy

Image: SKULLgaming

This map is based on the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) video game franchise. The objective of the map is to survive for five minutes while avoiding being caught by Ignited Freddy. Ignited Freddy features dark corridors, jump scares, and plenty of hiding spots. If you’re a fan of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games, then this map is a must-play.

Circus Freak

Image: Squirrelador

This map takes place in an abandoned circus, which explains the creepy clowns that are waiting to jumpscare you. The map is small, but it’s packed with details that make it feel larger than it is. There are plenty of places to hide, and the Circus Freak map is linear enough that you won’t get lost, making it one of the best scary maps in Rec Room.

Camp Lone Pine

Image: Utinni

Camp Lone Pine is inspired by classic horror movies set in remote, rural locations. You and your friends will have to explore the campgrounds and find a way to escape the murderous creatures that lurk in the woods!

The Camp Lone Pine map is divided into two main sections: the campsite and the forest. The campsite is where you spawn, and it contains all of the necessary amenities for a comfortable stay… except for the fact that it’s completely abandoned. The only way to escape this Rec Room horror map is through the forest, which is full of deadly creatures.

It Has No Face

Image: Tinopoika

In this map, you will be followed by an entity that has no face. If it catches you, you will become possessed and will pass the curse onto someone else. The only way to break the curse is to kill the entity. The It Has No Face horror map in Rec Room is perfect for players who want to experience a truly suspenseful and scary game.

The Haunting

Image: allisonya666

The Haunting map combines puzzles and horror. It starts in Camp Black Bear, where players find themselves in the dark woods that take them into a haunted mansion. The map is known for chilling sound effects that amplify the frightening setting.

Funhouse Maze

Image: BeautifulElk145

This Funhouse Maze map also feasts on players with a fear of clowns and circuses. You’ll have to complete eight checkpoints before you can escape the map. The checkpoints are located in different rooms, and they get harder to complete as you progress. There’s also a time limit, so you’ll need to be quick.

Darks Haunted World

Image: Grimcatnip

The DarksHauntedWorld Rec Room horror map is truly terrifying, with dark corridors and a feeling of unease that permeates the entire level. The lighting and sound design are both exceptional, creating an atmosphere that is perfect for jump scares. There are also some clever puzzles to be found, making this one of the most well-rounded maps in the game.

Horror Elevator Rec Room

Image: Machi45

In Horror Elevator Rec Room, players find themselves in a graveyard where there’s an elevator that leads to fifty different floors. The scariest thing about this Rec Room horror map is that you’ll have nowhere to hide once the elevator starts going up. You’ll be constantly changing floors, and with each one, the intensity of the game will ratchet up a notch. There are plenty of things that can jump out and scare you on this map, so be prepared to be scared!

Give Me a Smile

Image: RIRIUNDERFNAFFAN

The Give Me a Smile map brings players inside a character named Dennis, where they have to navigate through his childhood nightmares and flashbacks. The environment is very dark and dreary, which makes it perfect for setting the mood for a Rec Room horror game. Aside from being scary, the game is also considered challenging by many players. On the upside, it has two endings, which can give players a sense of satisfaction upon completion.

EscapeRoomHorrorHotel

Image: ROYALIST._

Players will have to fight for their lives in EscapeRoomHorrorHotel. Just like a typical escape room, you’ll have to pay attention to your surroundings and solve puzzles to progress. However, this escape room is filled with deadly creatures that want nothing more than to kill you. Can you make it out alive in this Rec Room horror map?

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023