FIFA 23 features a truly wide selection of players, going from all-time bests like Pelé, Messi, and Cruyff to superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Virgil van Dijk, and Erling Haaland. But who are the best Left Backs in the game? Now, here are the best left backs in FIFA 23.

The 10 Best Left Back (LB) Players in FIFA 23, Ranked

Although all LBs in our list shine through the way they are capable of excelling no matter who they are facing, the best left back in FIFA 23 is to no one’s surprise Team of the Year Theo Hernández (94). The card is able to outrun most wingers (while well-positioned), as well as face many of the game’s strongest and most dangerous attackers head-on when needed.

The Milan star is then followed by FUT Fantasy Hero Capdevilla, Prme Icon Roberto Carlos — who shines through his excellence in intercepting and performing free kicks — and TOTY Honorable Mentions João Cancelo.

You can check out the 10 best LBs in FIFA 23 below:

Theo Hernández (TOTY) – 94 Capdevilla (Fantasy FUT Hero) – 90 Roberto Carlos (Prime Icon) – 91 João Cancelo (TOTY Honorable Mentions) – 92 Roberto Carlos (World Cup Icon) – 90 Ferland Mendy (Winter Wildards) – 87 Asley Cole (TOTY Icon) – 91 Capdevilla (World Cupp Heroes) – 88 Oleksandr Zinchenko (FUT Birthday) – 90 Paolo Maldini (Base Icon) – 88

Who is the Best Cheap Left Back (LB) in FIFA 23?

If you are looking for a considerably cheap left back, who is also capable of matching up well against some of the game’s most lethal strikers or wingers, we recommend the use of base João Cancelo (88). Although not able to excel to the levels reached by his TOTY Honorable Mentions variant, the card shines thanks to how solid it is and how fast it feels.

You can currently purchase the Bayern Munich defender for around 30 to 40K coins on the game’s Transfer Market. Like all base gold cards, he is also available through all kinds of packs featuring Gold players.

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023