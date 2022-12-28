Best Marriage Combos in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas

Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas offers a unique feature that allows players to marry and produce offspring known as a Progeny. This new champion will combine traits between the two parents and be applied to their attributes. While players can come up with numerous combinations of who to marry in this mobile game, some pairs are better than others. This guide will walk you through the marriage process and which combinations of parents are best for your new champion.

Top Marriage Combos and How to Marry in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas

The marriage mechanic allows you to take one trait from your spouse and apply it to your new champion. Remember that this feature only applies to normal and non-duplicate traits. In other words, if there is a trait that your champion already possesses, you won’t be able to transfer an additional copy of that trait. Follow the steps below to start the marriage process:

Go to Champions List Pick Main Champion Select the Marriage option on the screen Select Choose their Spouse on the next screen Select your desired trait you want to transfer Select Marry and hit Confirm

That is all you need to do to complete the marriage process, as the trait will automatically be transferred to your champion.

Marriage combinations

The marriage process is straightforward, but choosing a couple can be more challenging. Below we compiled a list of the best combos for marriage that will grant you the most helpful traits. Each character is labeled with an M for male and an F for female.

Ignis (M) – Fulgur (F)

Lionstone (M) – Karg (F)

Luxuriant (M) – Lume (F)

Yivnian (M) – Lycanis (F)

Gryphon (M) – Elzideth (F)

Huntsdorf (M) – Aeson (F)

Doombringer (M) – Fulgur (F)

Karguk (M) – Sallyhorn (F)

Ugrull (M) – Tidestorm (F)

These are the best marriage combos currently available in Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas and will provide you with the most substantial results. But when it boils down to the mechanic, it depends on the trait you want to transfer to your champion.

If you want to play Android games on your PC, check out our guide on how to do that here!

Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is available now for Android

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022