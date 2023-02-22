Image: Mundfish

Are you wondering what the best melee weapons are in Atomic Heart? There are five melee weapons in Atomic Heart, and not all of them are made equally. Therefore, there are a lot of stats you need to consider when choosing your weapon of destruction. Stats like charge speed, damage, and swing speed are vital and could be the difference between life and death. It is also harder to upgrade these weapons due to the material requirements. This is a lot to take in, but don’t worry. We have all the information you need to make the best choice based on your playstyle. Here are the best Melee weapons in Atomic Heart to arm P-3 with while on his journey in the USSR.

All Atomic Heart Melee Weapons Ranked

We have provided the stats before any upgrades have been applied. Once you unlock weapon upgrade blueprints, you can make the below weapons even deadlier. The rankings are based on the good of a weapon it is based on these base stats.

5. Snowball

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The snowball has one of the game’s slowest windups but hits like a truck. So if you want to break a robot’s face with one swing, this is your weapon. Remember that Snowball’s range is one of the worst, which means you will always need to be up in the robot’s grill. Here are the stats for the Snowball:

Damage: 6

6 Attack Speed: 5

5 Range: 4

4 Charge Damage: 6

6 Charge Speed: 3

4. Fox

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Fox is weak, but it is a one-handed weapon meaning you can use it with your glove’s Polymer skills. It’s a lesser effective version of the Pashtet but is cheaper to upgrade, making it a great early-game weapon. Here are the stats for the Fox:

Damage: 3

3 Attack Speed: 7

7 Range: 4

4 Charge Damage: 6

6 Charge Speed: 7

3. Swede

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Swede is the first melee weapon you will use in the game, but that doesn’t mean it is the worst. Its ability to perform 360 attacks makes it extremely powerful against large groups of enemies. While it doesn’t have the best stats compared to other weapons on this list, its crowd control makes it great. Here are the stats for the Swede:

Damage: 3

3 Attack Speed: 4

4 Range: 5

5 Charge Damage: 4

4 Charge Speed: 4

3. Pashtet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What the Pashtet lacks in base damage and charge damage is made up for in attack speed and charge speed. The Pashtet can also be used with your glove’s Polymer skills making it highly versatile. It is by far the fastest weapon in the game, and if you enjoy using charge attacks or swinging faster than Babe Ruth at a little league game, then this is the weapon for you. Here are the stats for the Pashtet:

Damage: 5

5 Attack Speed: 8

8 Range: 5

5 Charge Damage: 6

6 Charge Speed: 7

1. Zezdochka

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Zezdochka has the highest base damage and charged damage out of any melee weapons in the game. While it has the slowest charge speed out of any weapon, this can be improved, making it the best overall melee weapon in the game. The biggest downfall is how expensive and late in the game you get most of the weapon upgrades for the Zezdochka. Even so, it is still worth investigating in it. Here are the stats for the Zezdochka:

Damage: 7

7 Attack Speed: 5

5 Range: 5

5 Charge Damage: 8

8 Charge Speed: 2

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023