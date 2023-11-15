Best MW3 DG-58 Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, and Gear

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The DG-58 is a solid burst Assault Rifle at its best when shooting from a mid-range. There are ways to improve the gun’s potential through a proper loadout and build, so check out our best DG-58 build in Modern Warfare 3 with this guide.

Best Attachments for the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3

The build we have laid out for you below is designed to improve the accuracy of the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3, keeping recoil under control and increasing the amount of ammo you have at your disposal. Add on the following attachments to make the DG-58 more deadly than before.

Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Rear Grip: Q22 Tactical Grip

Q22 Tactical Grip Magazine: 100 Round Drum

100 Round Drum Ammunition: 5.56 Incendiary

You’ll want to pop on the Recoil Reduction Buttplate Stock to help with the gun’s recoil. This useful stock reduces the overall recoil and gunkick of the DG-58 by nearly 20%, allowing you to land shots more easily. Pair this with the Q22 Tactical Grip, and you’ll see an even more significant boost in accuracy.

Considering the DG-58 is the best at mid-range, you need help keeping the damage up when shooting from across the game’s larger maps. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor increases the damage range for the gun, raising your chances of killing far-away opponents. Additionally, this muzzle will increase accuracy and remove your presence from the enemy’s mini-map.

Lastly, the ammunition of a 5.56 incendiary and 100-round drum magazine mixed together is excellent. While the ammo type lowers the gun’s damage, it positively applies a burning effect. The 100-round rum magazine helps with the reduce damage and allows you to unload on groups of enemies, racking up more kills.

Best Gear and Equipment for the DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3

To have the DG-58 reach its maximum potential in Modern Warfare 3, you must have the proper gear (perks) and equipment included in your loadout. Check out the best combination below and read our brief overview of why we chose these options.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munition Box

The loadout we have presented for you here is superior for many reasons. First, we have the Infantry Vest, one of the earliest unlockable vests in Modern Warfare 3, which grants the player an increased Tac Sprint duration. This allows the player to stay on the move longer, helping with survivability.

The Marksman Gloves is a nice touch, reducing sway and flinch while aiming down sights. Again, this helps increase accuracy and allows you to unload that 100-round drum magazine more steadily at targets. These gloves are a great way to earn more kills in one round.

The Lightweight boots increase the player’s movement and swim speed, making you more agile on the battlefield. This allows you to run to safety faster, close the gap on your opponents quicker, and even succeed more on maps with water. That last point is important, as the Lightweight boots also reduce the noise you make while swimming.

When you add EOD padding to your loadout, you reduce the damage you take from explosives that are not from killstreaks. This will help tremendously against frag grenades, semtex, and more, giving you a chance to recover from them instead of dying instantly.

Lastly, your equipment should include a Stun Grenade for Tactical, Semtex for Lethal, and Munitions Box for Field Upgrade. While the Tactical comes down to preference, I found that the Stun Grenade is best for this build as it allows you to quickly immobilize your opponents to clear out rooms. Semtex is an easy throwable explosive due to its sticky nature and the Munitions Box is a nice touch as you will never run out of ammo, especially with the 100-round drum.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023