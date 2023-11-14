Best MW3 Rival-9 Class Setup | Attachments, Gear, and Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With players progressing through the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, they are starting to unlock some of the best guns in the game. The Rival-9 is an SMG, which is perfect for up-close encounters, and with the best class setup in this guide, you can make it unstoppable.

Best Attachments for the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3

Players will find the Rival-9 an SMG that excels in close encounters and is perfect for the fast-paced playstyle. There are ways to improve the Rival-9 through the right attachments and gear that make it even deadlier when close up, clearing out rooms and downing enemies quickly. Here are the best attachments for the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3:

Stock : EXF Close Quarters Stock

: EXF Close Quarters Stock Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity

The attachments we have laid out for you here aim to help with recoil control and increase overall mobility. The Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel and FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip increase the SMG’s mobility at the cost of accuracy.

Reduced accuracy is okay, considering the rest of the loadout, such as the Purifier Muzzle Brake S and Rival Vice Assault Grip, help with vertical and horizontal recoil control. Meanwhile, the EXF Close Quarters Stock help with the Gun Kick. This allows you to remain accurate with the increased mobility benefits.

As for ammunition, we have chosen the 9mm High Velocity option. This attachment boils down to preference, but this choice has the best TTK in my experience.

Best Gear and Equipment for the Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 replaces perks with Gear, which essentially act as the same thing. To make a Rival-9 SMG build, you need the proper equipment and gear to maximize damage and remain tough to kill. Check out the best Gear and Equipment for the Rival-9 below.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Tactical: Flash or Stun Grenade

Flash or Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

For many reasons, the gear and equipment we have chosen here are the best for the Rival-9. First, the Infantry Vest is one of the best vests in the game due to the increased Tac Sprint duration ability it grants. This allows you to stay mobile longer, leading to a faster build, which is crucial for a gun that focuses on that playstyle.

Pair the Infantry Vest with the Commando Gloves, Covert Sneakers, and Tac Mask, and you have a real winner. The Commando Gloves will allow the player to reload while sprinting, pushing the quick and mobile playstyle.

As for the Covert Sneakers, they will enable the player to move in silence, making opponents unaware of your presence (equaling more kills). And lastly, we have the Tac Mask, which will reduce the strength of most tactical equipment, which helps deal with opponents who throw them into close quarters.

Your equipment should consist of a Flash or Stun Grenade for immobilizing opponents in rooms and open areas, making it more manageable to get group kills. The Semtex is perfect for a Lethal option, adding an explosive option to your loadout. Lastly, we have the Trophy System as Field Equipment, helping with defense as it can destroy nearby enemy equipment and projectiles. This can help you stay alive longer and earn more kills.

That’s all there is to know about the best Rival-9 build and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. We hope it helps improve your performance in multiplayer! For more build guides in MW3, check them out on the Attack of the Fanboy site, as we have other in-depth build guides available. These include the MTZ-556, the SVA-545, and more!

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023