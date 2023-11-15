Best MW3 KV Inhibitor Build | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sniper Rifles are a fan favorite due to the playstyle of taking out enemies from a great distance. The KV Inhibitor is one of the best, and players can make it even better with the proper loadout in this guide, including attachments, gear, and equipment.

Best Attachments for the KV Inhibitor in Modern Warfare 3

The KV Inhibitor in Modern Warfare 3 stands out due to its semi-automatic firing rate, giving the player some leniency when not landing every shot. If you miss a shot, you can recover through the semi-automatic feature. It’s a great Sniper Rifle for beginners and a favorite among veterans, so here is the best build to make it even deadlier and valuable.

Barrel: Kastovia GXR-12

Kastovia GXR-12 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

Considering the accuracy of the KV Inhibitor is great by default, you should aim to increase your sprint-to-fire speed. The Kastovia GXR-12 Barrel does just that, allowing you to sprint (toward a good sniping spot) and shoot quickly at anyone who poses a threat in front of you.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is an excellent choice for the KV Inhibitor, as it increases a handful of stats for your build. This slick-looking laser will improve aim walking steadiness, hip-fire accuracy, and ADS speed, allowing the opportunity to kill opponents while moving.

The Ivanov Wood Stock, the Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip and the Broadside Factory Grip stand out for this build as they will improve aiming stability, mobility, and ADS speed. These three stats are the foundation of a great sniper in Modern Warfare 3.

Related: Best MW3 DG-58 Build | Attachments, Gloves, Boots, and Gear

Best Gear and Equipment for the KV Inhibitor

With the attachments on your sniper, it’s time to equip the best gear and equipment for the KV Inhibitor. Check out our recommendations below.

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The most important gear piece to use for a sniper build in MW3 is the Overkill Vest. This unique vest allows the player to swap between primary and secondary weapons quicker and also provides the ability to reload while sprinting. Considering there are chances players will sneak up behind you while you’re sniping, it’s essential you can switch to another gun fast that excels at close encounters, and this vest allows you to do so.

The Marksman Gloves and the Stalker Boots are a sniper’s best friends for several reasons. The Marksman Gloves will reduce sway and flinch while aiming down sights, which is incredibly helpful for a playstyle that focuses on patience and precision. On the other hand, Stalker Boots will increase strafe and ADS, which helps when someone blows your cover and tries to take you out.

Pair all these gear pieces and perks with the Bone Conduction Headset, and you are golden. This headpiece will reduce combat noise around you, allowing you to notice enemy footsteps when they try to flank you or come close.

Lastly, I recommend equipping a Flash Grenade, Proximity Mine, and Munitions Box for the equipment side of things. The Flash Grenade is an excellent Tactical to have at your disposal, as it can blind opponents who spot you — allowing you to readjust and change locations. Use the Proximity Mine in doorways and staircases for whoever tries to flank you. And then the Munitions Box is used for more ammo, which is excellent if you are having a great match in one spot and end up running out of firepower.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023