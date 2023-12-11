Best MW3 Zombies Akimbo WSP Stinger Loadout

Image: Activision

Bringing your own weapon to the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode is the best way to stay alive. The WSP Stinger is a surprising contender for one of the best Zombies weapons — provided you use the right attachments.

It’s not as powerful as its older brother the WSP Swarm, but the WSP Stinger is still a shocking capable sidearm that can effortlessly mow down hordes of undead foes in the right hands. Despite its status as a sidearm, the WSP Stinger can easily be transformed into the main firearm of your MW3 Zombies loadout if you know what you’re doing.

Best WSP Stinger Build in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since the WSP Swarm doesn’t have the range or ammo capacity of the WSP Stinger, this build doubles down on its inherent strengths. These attachments will maximize the WSP Stinger’s mobility and damage at close range, keeping you nimble in tense situations.

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Hiss Short Light Barrel

Hiss Short Light Barrel Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo WSP Stinger

The Sonic Suppressor S not only grants the WSP Stinger a smoother recoil pattern but also a small boost to its range that’s much appreciated. The Hiss Short Light Barrel further increases the gun’s range and provides a slight buff to bullet velocity on top of that. The 1MW Pistol Laser is the cherry on top, drastically increasing the WSP Stinger’s hip fire accuracy and reducing its spread.

There sadly isn’t a drum mag available for this build, so you’ll have to settle for a 32 Round Mag instead. Thankfully, the lower ammo capacity means reloads won’t take nearly as long, so you won’t get caught in sticky situations as often. Finally, make sure you use the Akimbo WSP Stinger in the Rear Grip attachment slot since Akimbo is the only way to go with this sidearm.

To be frank, the WSP Stinger isn’t built for difficult boss battles with Aether Worms like Gormgant, so you’ll probably want to bring a secondary weapon with you for long-range encounters. However, battling normal hordes of Zombies is where the WSP Stinger shines. Once you Pack-a-Punch it once or twice, the WSP Stinger becomes an unstoppable sidearm that will help you survive even the highest threat zones in the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023