Forza Horizon 5 has officially been released and car enthusiasts have been making their way to the world which Forza Horizon 5 offers in all of its glorious detail. From the shimmering sands to the glistening mountaintops, there is something for everyone in the latest instalment. Notably, players will be wanting to research and get their well-driven hands on the best cars in the game for the terrain that they will be driving on the most. This guide will take you over some of the best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5 which you will be able to take note of and decide upon which ones you most want to work towards getting in the game. Without further ado, get your engine revving, it’s time to start your racing journey.

What is Classed as an Off-road Car in Forza Horizon 5?

There are a vast array of off-road cars in the experience and before you can start deciding what ones you most want to race and utilize, you will first have to make a choice of what archetype of car you would like.

These categories can range from rally cars, buggies, SUV’s, off-roaders, trucks, and more. This article will talk about some of the best off-road cars to utilize from a diverse array of these types of cars and trucks. You will of course be able to use all of these online as long as the servers are playing fair.

Examples of the Best Off-road Cars in Forza Horizon 5

To start with, for players who prefer to off-road in style, Lamborghinis are on offer in the SUV category. The particular SUV that would be recommended for the best off-road experience is the 2019 Lamborghini Urus. This car combines undeniable style with impressive performance. The Urus gives players an A-class 767 with 7.1 speed and 5.1 handling. The ‘off-road’ category stats are 6.1 and indicate the sheer capability of this car on tough terrain, it is one to be sure to pick up in Forza Horizon 5 out of the cars you buy.

If you are looking for an off-road vehicle that screams off-road in your face, then the 2016 Ariel Nomad buggy may be the option for you. With an 8.1 off-road rating and 6.5 acceleration, there is a clear intertwining of excellent traits for this vehicle on offer for players. The handling of the buggy over terrain will have you gliding with grace like a wheel handling ballerina across the various types of terrain available in Forza Horizon 5.

Another off-road car that will bring a punch to the pack is the M12S Warthog CST and yes, you read that right. The Halo warthog makes its appearance in Forza Horizon 5 and with an off-road rating of 10. What’s not to like about this addition to the cars? You can celebrate your gaming triumphs while riding across the terrain in the illustrious vehicle. There is even an 8.6 acceleration statistic attached to the car allowing you to get your speed up across the terrain in no time at all for players.

Will you be using these off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5 this month?

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2021