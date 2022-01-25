Best Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is quickly taking the world by storm and whether you are a returning player, current player, or new to the card game entirely there is something here for everyone. That said once you are into the amazing world of Duel Monsters, you may be asking yourself which packs you should buy to beef up your deck.

When it comes to deciding what packs to buy it all comes down to preference and probability. What type of cards do you want to get, how unlikely is it that you will pull out a super powerful/rare card, and how well rounded are the overall card drops? All of these things need to be taken into account, but even though the game only came out a little while ago I have some solid advice to offer.

When it comes to packs that you can buy there are two main types, standard and secret packs. Secret packs that are currently in the store and stay there for awhile. However, when you get certain rare cards in the basic packs that unlock special packs they belong to. Once a secret pack is unlocked you have access to it for 24 hours before it disappears. During that time, you can summon as many packs as possible from that secret pack. So, I will walk you through some of the better standard and secret packs to pull from.

Standard

Master Pack The master pack is one of the best packs a player can pull from. While the pool of rare cards it gives you is far from great it gives an overall solid number of average cards that can help you build starter decks quickly. Because of this I believe it is the best pack to start pulling out of in order to unlock secret packs.

Stalwart Force Stalwart Force certainly offers a better array of rare cards to pull, with cards like Pot of Desires, Eldlich, and Tri-Brigade; Stalwart Force is truly packed for a beginner. If you get the luck of the draw, you can build a great deck in a short amount of time with this pack.



Secret

Guided By The Noble Blade One of the highest rated packs that you can unlock. The “Noble” knights you can get have abilities that stack well on each other and allow you to overwhelm your opponent quickly. The packs also have a fairly high rate of rare card drops and even the average cards can help you build an amazing new deck.

Toontastic This is for the old fans of OG Yu-Gi-Oh like me. You can make a great toon deck almost exactly like the one Maximillian Pegasus had back in the old anime/manga. It provides a fun and unique card build and the rare drop is great, I was able to build a solid toon deck with only a few hundred gems spent.

Darkest Magic A card pack built around Dark Magician and the Dark Magician Girl. The high constitution of super and ultra-rare cards in this pack certainly make it worth investing gems into. With the synergy it’s cards offer you will be able to build a powerful deck in what feels like no time at all.



Well, those are some solid packs for you duelists to start pulling from! If you want to find out how to find some free packs in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel check out the linked article. Good luck and trust in the heart of the cards.