Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been out as of January 19th, and duelists have been building and grinding toward their ideal decks since then. But beyond getting your first Structure Deck at the beginning, you may be wondering how you can get more cards so you can get straight to customizing. This guide is meant to show you how to get free Packs, as well as individual Cards, in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

How to Get Free Packs and Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Getting Packs and Cards in the game can easily be obtained through several methods, like winning online Duels, clearing Solo missions, and purchasing with GEMs in the shop. You don’t have to spend any real money either, and you can get lots of great cards organically through the game.

Packs in particular are mainly obtained through the Shop from the Main Menu, through which you can purchase Normal, Secret, or Bonus versions. The typical currency is GEMs, 100 for a Normal or Secret Pack, 1000 if you want to buy 10 at once, each Pack containing 8 Cards. GEMs are easy to gain too, with the game giving you plenty to start with and being easy to obtain through Mission Rewards found at the top of the Main Menu. From there you can open the packs, and those cards will be added to your catalog in the Deck menu, for adding to current decks, building new ones, or Dismantling for CP! The game even teases you by leaving the rarest cards for last, so if you see a glowing purple aura on the back of a card about to flip, get ready!

You’ll find that every few packs will net you an option for new Secret Packs you previously couldn’t access, you’ll have the option to buy those from then on too. Sometimes the game will even give you a Free Pull, to test the waters on Packs you’re uncertain about! Finally, you will be able to purchase Bonus Packs occasionally for Tickets you can win in Duels or milestone Mission Rewards.

Cards are very easy to get too, and you can obtain them as rewards for Duels, Solo games (which prominently display rewards for clearing them the first time), and Crafting. As you play more of the game the reward Cards get progressively more varied and suitable to your playstyles. This game is meant to get you as easily into playing as much as possible, the way you want to play it, and not let you get intimidated by more complicated strategies. There are even some crazy wins you can pull off with the right builds.

This concludes our guide on How to Get Free Packs and Cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel! Feel free to venture onward more into the game, and check out more links below for additional guides like this!