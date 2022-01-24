Yu-Gi-Oh-Master-Duel-Crafting

Greetings card-carrying strategists! We hope you’re plenty excited to get into the newly-released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel by Konami and ready to hop right Online against other duelists, or run the Solo missions if you wish. If you’re looking for that extra card to really flesh out your deck or potentially just making a duplicate to bolster your numbers, the Crafting in this game is where you’ll need to go. In this guide we’ll show you the steps you’ll need to take to get crafting as fast as possible in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, so read on!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: How to Craft Cards

The Crafting process is essentially breaking down cards you get from packs (not structure decks) and receiving 10 Card Points (CP) based on their rarity, then spending 30 CP to create another one. It’s really quite simple and can lead you to exactly the cards you desire, so long as you know where to go. First, you’ll need to select “Deck” from the Main Menu, after which your simplest approach is to just hit the leftmost option to create a new deck, even if you don’t mean to do so for now, this still saves what cards you’ve crafted. To your right you’ll see the tab reading “Card List” currently selected, and should have the option highlighted. Next, either search in the text box, or browse through the catalogue by turning on the icon with the solid and transparent card (this displays all cards, obtained or not) and find a card to disassemble with the same rarity as the card you want.

At this point you’ve found the cards you are looking for. Check on the left to see the “Can Dismantle” option, if it has more than 0, you’re in luck. Select the “Cards Menu” option based on your corresponding button (LT, L2, ZL) and select the Dismantle option, and you’ll gain 10 CP for whichever rarity of the card you dismantled, highlighted above the card. Additionally, you can select multiple cards to Dismantle, or even do this for all your extra cards, but be careful! Make sure to Dismantle enough to make the card you want, which costs 30 CP. You can even get CP as Mission Rewards in the game. Finally, search for the card you wish to make, bring up the Cards Menu when you select one, and hit Generate – so long as you’ve got enough points for it, you’ll be able to add this to your collection!

