Best Performance Settings For Minecraft On Nintendo Switch

Image: Mojang

While Minecraft may be available on just about every platform under the sun, Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch can be a bit of a fickle beast at times. While it’s amazing getting to take this experience on the go, there are some times when it becomes so unstable that it feels almost counterintuitive to play it on the platform. Thankfully, much like its PC counterpart, there are plenty of graphical settings available to tinker around with, so let’s find the best ones to keep Minecraft running as smoothly as possible on Nintendo Switch.

How To Change Graphics Settings On Nintendo Switch Minecraft

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re hoping to experiment and find out what works best for you, you’ll want to head into the Settings menu, and make your way down to Video. Inside here, you’ll find a variety of different settings that can be tweaked to your liking, but in our testing, these seem to be the best overall to keep things running and looking smooth on the Nintendo Switch:

Related: Minecraft 1.20 Finally Gets A Name

Change Your Settings To Match These In Minecraft on Nintendo Switch

Fancy Leaves: Off

Fancy Bubbles: On (not changeable)

Render Clouds: Off

Beautiful Skies: Off

Smooth Lighting: Off

Fancy Graphics: Off

GUI Scale Modifier: 0 (default)

Render Distance: 12 Chunks (can be changed)

Max Framerate: 40 FPS

Anti-Aliasing: 1

While there is a bit of room for wiggle and improvement, using these settings will ensure that you have a pleasant experience without having to worry about too much image degradation. Since the game continues to evolve on more powerful hardware, the Nintendo Switch may need to employ a few cutbacks to ensure that the game doesn’t drop down into the teens and single digits during gameplay.

The overall image quality still looks fine, especially if you are playing in portable mode. The biggest takeaway from this experiment is a stable framerate that very rarely dips, giving you the chance to build the perfect Starter Home or Animal Farm without feeling the need to worry about your game crashing or chugging like crazy.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023