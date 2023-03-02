Minecraft: Trails & Tales Debuts With 1.20 Update, Featuring An Adorable New Creature

Image: Mojang

The world of Minecraft is an ever-evolving place, continuously adding new features, items, and even mobs for you to interact with. No matter if you’re just learning how to create a bed, or you could slay the Ender Dragon in your sleep, there is always something to look forward to. With the latest update, Trails & Tales, it seems that the creative aspect of the game is getting a few steps ahead, and giving players more reasons than ever to jump back into their favorite sandbox-building game.

Unleash Your Creativity With Minecraft 1.20 – Trails & Tales

Introducing Minecraft 1.20: The Trails & Tales Update!



The Trails & Tales Update represents the journeys that Minecraft takes us on, and the unique stories that each of us bring back. pic.twitter.com/DdQgM9L0GH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 2, 2023

With the addition of new biomes, alongside new tools for you to get your hands on, it seems that this update may be one of the most feature-rich updates we have seen in quite some time. As stated in the Minecraft Monthly, this update is focused on Storytelling, and what the community can do with it.

Some of the newest features that are coming to the game could be fundamentally game-changing, while others may just give friends something new to look forward to when they build their next Creative world. Alongside Biomes and tools, look forward to these new features coming in Minecraft 1.20:

The Sniffer

Armor Trims

Camel pets

Hanging Signs

Mob Head Instruments

Chiseled Bookshelf

Bamboo Crafting

You read that right, you’ll also have the ability to add a Camel as a pet when the new update finally launches. It’s been a while since an adorable new creature has been added to the game, and it looks like we are getting two of them this time around, with the Camel and The Sniffer.

When Does Minecraft 1.20 – Trails & Tales Launch?

While there was plenty of information to get us ready for the launch of this new update, there was one key feature missing from the Minecraft Monthly presentation: the launch date. While they are busy working away at making sure it is a bug-free launch, there was no concrete launch date provided to those who are patiently awaiting these new features.

However, fret not, as it is still showing that this update will launch later in 2023, so you’ll just need to hold your horses in a Stable and wait until there is a bit more information regarding the launch period for this exciting new update. We can hardly wait to get in and see what has been added, and if you’re hoping to play around before the official launch, sign up for Minecraft Snapshot or the Bedrock Betas to try it out.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023