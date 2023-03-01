How To Watch Minecraft Monthly – Update 1.20 Name & More Information

Image: Mojang

While you may be patiently awaiting the newest 1.20 Update for Minecraft, there is some good news on the horizon. It looks like the developers at Mojang are getting ready to reveal the name of this upcoming update, and maybe a bit more information that we just don’t know about yet. But, if you’re hoping to catch this broadcast, where will you need to go to check it out? Let’s dive right in and get ready to dig up some new information.

How To Watch The Minecraft Monthly Stream

It seems that the team at Minecraft is cooking up a new way to deliver information to its fanbase, in the form of Minecraft Monthly, a new video series that will go over new features coming to the game. To start it all off, fans can look forward to the unveiling of the new 1.20 Update Name, as long as they know where and when to tune in.

We’re almost ready to share the 1.20 Update name. 👀



Join us for the announcement on tomorrow’s premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on YouTube!



🕗 8am PT

🕚 11am ET

🕔 5pm CET pic.twitter.com/AoNcZL4Mtz — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 1, 2023

Depending on your timezone, you may be able to catch this bright and early in the morning, or you may need to wait until later in the afternoon to catch it live on the official Minecraft YouTube channel. While they’re keeping fairly hushed on what is going to be revealed tomorrow, we know at least the name of the newest update will be unleashed upon the community.

Since this is something completely new, it’s hard to know exactly what is going to be on the table, but one thing is for sure, we can hardly wait for all of the new features and mobs coming to the next update of Minecraft. With the beautiful cherry blossom biome on the way, alongside The Sniffer, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of this sandbox building game.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023