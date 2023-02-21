How To Make A Barrel In Minecraft

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Gamers that are looking for some additional storage in Minecraft are seemingly on the search to create something other than a standard chest to store their goodies in. Yes, the chest is a classic, but the barrel is something a bit more exciting to put our spoils in. However, they are a bit more complicated to craft overall, so let’s jump right in and find out what materials we will need, and how to start making some barrels of our own in this exciting sandbox world!

How To Craft Barrels In Minecraft

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Players looking to craft a Barrel with ease are going to need to gather up a few materials before setting off on this exciting adventure, including:

Wood

Crafting Table

The first thing that players will need to do is create Wood Planks. This can be done without a Crafting Table, as players will just need to put wood into the 2×2 Crafting Square in their standard inventory to start claiming some planks.

Related: How To Make A Sword In Minecraft

After this, players are going to need to cut those in half, and this is going to require a Crafting Table. Once players have gotten their hands on one, place three full-sized planks across the bottom row of the Crafting Square, and claim the Half-Sized planks. You will need just 2 half-sized planks to create a Barrel.

After getting the Half-Sized Planks, gamers need to craft a few sticks to finish everything off, and they’re one of the easiest items to create in the game. To craft sticks, players will just need to place two of the Full-Sized Wood Planks in a straight line on the Crafting Bench and claim some sticks with ease. Players will need at least 6 Sticks to craft a barrel.

Once players have claimed all of the needed materials, it’s time to make the barrel. Placing the Sticks on the outer edge, and the two half-sized planks on the top-middle and bottom-middle of their crafting table, it will be time to grab the Barrel and call this job complete.

No matter if you’re looking for decorations for the perfect Starter Home, or need something to accentuate your Animal Farm, a Barrel is almost as useful to have in your inventory as a Bucket. Now, get ready to start storing some new materials once the 1.20 Beta goes live!

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023