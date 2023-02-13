How To Make A Sword In Minecraft

As players make their way through their Minecraft adventure, knowing how to craft not only the essentials but all other types of items is a key factor to enjoying the game more than ever. While making an item like TNT may not be necessary, it’s hard to argue that the game would be much less fun without this knowledge.

However, today we are going to learn how to craft the most basic form of protection available in the game: the Sword. Keep Creepers and other mobs at bay when you brandish this blade, and use it to partake in combat with just about anything players may encounter! Let’s learn how to make one quickly and easily, and how to get better swords as we continue playing.

How To Craft A Sword Easily In Minecraft

We are going to start rather basic, and learn how to craft a Wooden Sword, which is more or less the first item that players may be needing to create after a shovel or a pickaxe. To get started, players are going to need the following items:

Crafting Bench

Wood (any kind)

The first thing that players are going to need to get their hands on is some wood, any kind will work when creating and crafting in this game. Since players are surrounded by countless pieces of fauna, using either their hands or using an axe will help chop down trees quickly. After this has been completed, players will need to turn the newly claimed wood into Wood Planks, which is done by placing wood in the Crafting Square, in any of the blocks. Claim the wooden planks, and let’s move on to the next portion.

After the Wood Planks have been created, players will need to make some sticks, which is also rather easy to do and doesn’t even require a Crafting Bench. To create Sticks, players will need to place two Wood Planks in a straight line in their Crafting Menu, and then they’ll be able to claim 4 Sticks from 2 Wood Planks.

Once the sticks and planks have been crafted, players will then need to get their hands on a Crafting Table. Once that has been created, players will need to place two Wood Planks and one Stick in a straight line on the Crafting Table crafting square, and they’ll be ready to jump into the action with a new weapon. If players are hoping to make better weapons, the stick needs to stay, but players can swap the Wood Planks with other items, such as smelted iron or even Diamonds to make a stronger, and more durable blade.

No matter if players are rather new to the game and need to learn how to make a bed, or want to get more in-depth and create some amazing Starter Houses or even Animal Farms, there is plenty to learn about in the world of Minecraft. No matter what kind of player you are, a Creative mastermind, or someone hoping for the most Hardcore experience of all, Minecraft has something to offer everyone. Even budding Archeologists have something to look forward to very shortly.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023