Rumbleverse, the newest Epic Games battle royale, is here and there are loads of great places to land. If you’re looking for a break from the Kamehameha mythic in Fortnite or just want to get in and get good before anyone else does, Rumbleverse is the place. Here are the best places to land in Rumbleverse.

Best Places to Land in Rumbleverse

Like any battle royale, Rumbleverse has you dropping from the sky to any place on its large map to grab gear and beat up opponents. The map is called Grappital City and there are a lot of great landing zones to choose from. This list is subjective, but are the agreed-upon best places to land in Rumbleverse so far.

Here are the best places to drop in Rumbleverse:

Skyscraper

If you’re looking to drop hot with a lot of other opponents, Skyscraper is the place to go. There is a lot of great loot there, but because of that, Skyscraper attracts a lot of enemies. Drop at your own risk.

Gazebogon

The Gazebogon is a more mild place to land in Rumbleverse but it has a ton of fantastic loot. You’ll find multiple Silver and Gold Crates to yourself if you get there early enough.

Bell Tower

Bell Tower is similar to Skyscraper, but smaller. Naturally, there will be fewer enemies that drop on the Bell Tower, but there are still lots of Silver and Gold Crates to smash. If you’re the land fighter standing, all of that loot is yours.

ABS Tower

ABS Tower is a great place to land in Rumbleverse. If you land on the top, there is plenty of loot and no risk of getting elbowed from above. You can also punish players off of the building easily, making all of the remaining loot yours. Elbow dropping onto others from the top or relocating to another area is easy and efficient on ABS Tower.

Half-Nelson Highway

Lastly, we have Half-Nelson Highway. This area is spread out, meaning you won’t run into other opponents as much, and there is a lot of loot littered around. Dropping to the highest road of the highway will ensure that nobody elbows you from above.

Though Rumbleverse has just been released, you can find more about the game on our Rumbleverse page. We cover other Epic Games games like Fortnite and Rocket League if you want to check out the latest on those titles.

Rumbleverse is available now on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2022