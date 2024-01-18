Best Reverse 1999 Kanjira Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

A great damage dealer and the best sub-DPS for Jessica teams in Reverse 1999, Kanjira is a character who has her ability to constantly apply poison to targets as her biggest strength.

But taking into account how volatile her Fortune mechanic can be when in the field, she needs a pretty specific build and team if you plan on unleashing her full potential. Here’s the best Kanjira build in Reverse: 1999, as well as a few team compositions sure to bring out the best in her.

The Best Psychubes for Kanjira in Reverse 1999

Whether you plan on using her as a main damage dealer or as a secondary one, the best Psychube for Kanjira is Blasphemer of Night. The 6-star Psychube is my main pick as it pairs perfectly with her ability to apply poison. Blasphemer of Night will increase Kanjira’s Incantation Might by 18% (at level 60) and allow her to deal 12% more damage to targets inflicted with 2 or more debuffs or negative statuses (at Amplification level 1).

If you are using her on teams featuring Jessica —and thus gave the 6-star Psychube to her— my main pick for Kanjira will be Brave New World. The Pyschube, which can be considered the game’s best all-rounder, will offer her an 18% boost in Ultimate Might (at level 60) and increase the Incantation Might of any attack she performs after using her Ultimate by 20% (at Amplification level 1).

The Best 5-Star Psychube for Kanjira

The best 5-star Psychube for Kanjira in Reverse 1999 is Yearning Desire. Yearning Desire will work as a light version of Blasphemer of Night and offer her a 15% increase in Incantation Might (at level 60) and an 8% boost in overall damage when attacking targets affected by negative statuses (at Amplification level 1).

The Best Team Compositions for Kanjira in Reverse: 1999

The best overall team for Kanjira in Reverse 1999 features her as its secondary DPS, Jessica as its main DPS, and Tooth Fairy as its healer. In this team, Kanjira will be the main responsible for inflicting poison on enemies and enabling Jessica’s damage-enhancing effects.

If you don’t have Jessica. Kanjira can also work decently as a main or sub-DPS in teams featuring Sotheby or Tooth Fairy as healers, and either An-an Lee or Bkornblume as supports. From the latter two, Bkornblume is my main pick, as she will be able to make up for Kanjira’s lack of damage and take full advantage of the negative status she can apply.

Best F2P Kanjira Team Composition

The best F2P team composition for Kanjira in Reverse: 1999 will have her as its main DPS, Twins Sleep as its main support, and Dikke as its healer. This team will have on Kanjira its main foundation, as well as on Twins Sleep the ability to increase both her and Dikke’s damage by a fair amount. Using Sonetto in place of Twins Sheep can also work, as she will be able to work as both a sub-DPS and a top-tier buffer.

When using Kanjira as a main DPS, I recommend that you use a sub-DPS in the fourth-party member slot. If you are using her in our recommended Jessica-focused composition, I recommend that you go for Sotheby to guarantee that in the unlikely event that either Kanjira or Tooth Fairy are killed, you will still be able to heal and/or apply poison efficiently.

