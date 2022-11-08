Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a vast number of weapons and equipment to bring into your matches. However, when you reach level thirty-seven you will unlock the Riot Shield which many players have been adding to their main loadouts due to its effectiveness. Along with choosing the best assault rifles, players will no doubt be seeking for some loadout ideas for the shield. This article will take you through the best Riot Shield Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Best Riot Shield Loadout and Class Setup for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are many Riot Shield loadouts that can give you a significant edge in some game modes and one of these loadouts can be considered to be multi-versatile. For one of the best Riot Shield loadouts bring along the Overkill perk and equip the Bryson 800 shotgun as your secondary weapon. Having a close-range favored weapon will mean that you can take your riot shield in nice and close safely but then bring out your shotgun for the quickfire kills. Another weapon you may want to try as a secondary weapon is the RPG-7.

The best perks along with Overkill (although Battle Hardened when not using a shotgun) are Bomb Squad, Resupply, and Ghost. With Bomb Squad you will be creating a tougher barrier for any counters the enemies may throw at you such as various grenades. Along with that, resupply means that you will have an extra lethal to use and the equipment will recharge in twenty-five seconds.

A great lethal to bring along with your loadout is the Semtex or you may also choose to bring some Throwing Knives along with you instead. However, for the tactical, a smoke grenade will allow you to rush into objective areas when clouded by smoke meaning you can slip in and get into a great position with your Riot Shield to begin defending your team. In terms of the field upgrade, you can have the Suppression Mine to keep enemies distracted a lot. Now you can bring your best Riot Shield loadout into the matches although you could also bring one of the best shotguns in the game along with you too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

