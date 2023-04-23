Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

In a game like Dead Island 2, you will want quick reflexes to react to the zombie’s fast moves and speed — just like its predecessor. One way to help with this is to increase the sensitivity settings through the games pause menu. There is a sweet spot to this, though — you shouldn’t adjust it too drastically or too little to make this work perfectly. This guide will go over the best sensitivity settings for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC so you can hit that sweet spot.

The Best Sensitivity Settings in Dead Island 2 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Below you will find what we believe to be the best controller sensitivity settings for the three systems, starting with the PlayStation consoles. To change your settings, head into the pause menu and scroll over to options, then settings and sensitivity settings.

Best Sensitivity Settings for Dead Island 2 on PlayStation Consoles

Players can adjust these a little if they believe them to be too much, but the best sensitivity settings for the PlayStation 5 should fall in this ballpark. Here are the best sensitivity settings on PlayStation 5 for Dead Island 2

Sensitivity – 2

Invert Y Axis – No

ADS Sensitivity – 0.8

Aim Assist Sensitivity – 1.2

Look X Axis Maximum Boost – 0.4

Look Boost Ramp Time – 0.8

Look Boost Threshold – 0.8

Left Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1

Invert Y Axis – No

Right Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

Invert Y Axis – No

X-Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

Best Sensitivity Settings for Dead Island 2 on Xbox Consoles

Considering the controls are close to identical for the Xbox console compared to the PlayStation, the sensitivity settings will stay the same. Here are the best sensitivity settings on Xbox for Dead Island 2.

Sensitivity – 2

Invert Y Axis – No

ADS Sensitivity – 0.8

Aim Assist Sensitivity – 1.2

Look X Axis Maximum Boost – 0.3

Look Boot Ramp Time – 0.8

Look Boost Threshold – 0.8

Look Y Axis Maximum Boost – 0.3

Look Boost Ramp Time – 0.8

Look Boost Threshold – 0.8

Left Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1

Invert Y Axis – No

X-Axis Sensitivity – 1

Right Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

Invert Y Axis – No

X-Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

Best Sensitivity Settings for Dead Island 2 on PC Systems

PC is the system you will want perfect sensitivity settings due to playing on a mouse. Here are the best sensitivity settings on PC for Dead Island 2.

Gamepad Sensitivity – 1.9

Gamepad Invert Y Axis – No

Ads Sensitivity – 0.5

Look X Axis Maximum Boost – 0.3

Look Boost Ramp Time – 0.8

Look Boost Threshold – 0.9

Look Y Axis Maximum Boost – 0.3

Look Boost Ramp Time – 0.8

Look Boost Threshold – 0.8

Left Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1

Invert Y Axis – No

X-Axis Sensitivity – 1

Right Stick Inner Deadzone – 50

Outer Deadzone – 50

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

Invert Y Axis – No

X Axis Sensitivity – 1.8

