Like all current-gen games, Dead Island 2 is undoubtedly a highly demanding title for those playing it on PC. But like all games available on the platform, there are a few ways to ease the tension on your system, with one of the most well-known being the disabling of vertical synchronization. Now, here’s how to turn off VSync in Dead Island 2.

How to Turn Off VSync in Dead Island 2

You can turn off V-Sync in Dead Island 2 by first heading to the game’s menu. Once there, head to Options and then to Display. After heading to Display, you will be able to turn off the feature by selecting V-Sync and then toggling the setting off.

To recap, here’s how to turn off V-Sync in Dead Island 2:

Head to the main menu.

Go to Options.

Head to Display.

Scow down or select V-Sync.

Toggle the setting to ‘No’ in order to disable it.

What Does VSync Do?

Overall, V-Sync forces your GPU to sync itself to the refresh rate of your monitor or TV, thus eliminating Screen-tearing and allowing you to get a smoother experience overall. But that comes with a price, as enabling the setting may also cause you to experience Input-lag, as well as cause a drop in frame rate during some more demanding moments while playing on older or less powerful machines.

Does Turning It Off Really Makes That Much Difference?

Disabling the setting may both help alleviate some tension on your machine, as well as eliminates the chance of any kind of related drops in FPS. On the other hand, it’s important to point out that disabling the setting may cause screen tearing, as the refresh rate of your monitor or TV will not be synced with the frame rate.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023