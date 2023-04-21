Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2 has plenty of players diving into HELL-A and slaying zombies is at the front of their minds but some are more focused on money instead. It makes sense because there is plenty of brutal equipment to purchase for taking care of zombies — it’s no surprise some want to splash the cash a bit. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to earn money fast in Dead Island 2.

Earning Money Fast in Dead Island 2

In order to earn money quickly you will find a lot of benefits in selling any weapons that you don’t use. Selling other items is also a great way to get cash fast. If you are needing money extremely quickly then you always have the opportunity to sell some of your higher-powered weapons too. You can sell your weapons at any trader in the game so you won’t have to travel too far to sell gear.

General looting of slain zombies, locations, and more will net you plenty of cash quickly. If you tend to run through everything with rapid movement…slow down and take your time looting around when you clear an area. Those zombies are going to reward you with a lot of cash from time to time when you collect all of their drops.

Side quests are going to be another activity that you want to make sure you are completing. These will allow you to make a lot of money fast and efficiently by completing them for the first time.

Are There Any Dead Island 2 Mods for Making Money Fast?

There are no Dead Island 2 mods as of the time of writing for getting more cash quickly. When we are referring to “mods” it is in reference to weapon mods for the game. There are no actual (external) mods for Dead Island 2. This means that you will have to go through the general gameplay process to get more cash by selling or otherwise.

No matter what process you opt to use in order to get more cash, you will be prepared for a spending spree in no time — HELL-A is going to have a brutal zombie-slaying gun wielder on the streets very soon.

