How Many Players Can Play Dead Island 2 Co-op? Answered

Dead Island 2 has a ton going for it — bloody gameplay, insane weapons, and a whole lot of zombies to keep the player on their toes. The single-player experience is undoubtedly a great time, but being able to play the quests with friends makes the game shine. Co-op requires communication and cooperation to survive the sunny yet deadly map of the game, and the good news is that this mode allows more than two players! Here is how many players can join co-op in Dead Island 2.

How Many Player’s Can Join a Co-op Session in Dead Island 2?

Dead Island 2 allows two players to join your game — making the maximum number of players in one session three. This is the perfect number of players to get the help that you need during missions without making the session feel overcrowded. It is important to note, though, that Dead Island 2 does not support cross-play — meaning that you must invite players or friends who are on the same console you’re playing the game on.

How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer in Dead Island 2

To unlock co-op multiplayer in Dead Island 2, you must complete the first three missions on your own. These first three missions act as a tutorial, and once they are completed, the option to invite player’s into your session will become available. The good news is that these three missions can be completed relatively quickly — giving you the opportunity for multiplayer in no time.

How to Host or Join a Multiplayer Session in Dead Island 2

To start a multiplayer session, you only need to open up the options menu on the pause screen. Scroll down to Online and adjust the game type to one of the following options: Single Player, Public, Invite Only, or Friends Only. This will affect your session’s visibility and allow friends to join or accept your invite.

If you don’t want to host a session, you can join someone else’s by heading to the Main Menu. Go to Join game from this menu, where you will see which of your friends is playing and allowing others to join. Click on Quick Join, and the game will bring you into that specific player’s session!

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2023