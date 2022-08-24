All Playable Characters in Dead Island 2

Zombie fans everywhere are excited for Dead Island 2 and are wondering what characters will be in the game. Since Dead Island was so beloved and Dead Island 2 has been in high demand for years now, we are all clamoring for more information on who we will play in the game. Here are all of the characters in Dead Island 2.

All Characters in Dead Island 2

Based on what we have learned from the reveal trailer and the game’s description on Amazon, there will be 6 playable characters in Dead Island 2. Each of them will have their own unique playstyle and class abilities.

We don’t know much about any characters yet, but we do know a little about Jacob, the main protagonist of the reveal trailer and the center character on the box art for Dead Island 2. As we can see, Jacob has a rocker aesthetic and vibe. His weapon of choice looks to be a bolt-action rifle that doubles as a club.

Whether Jacob was alive before the zombie outbreak is to be determined, but he does seem to be well acquainted with late-night partying and the hangover of the next day. He seems like an easy-going guy that is confident in staying alive and avoiding zombie bites. It seems like Jacob is the main character of the story, but we will have to wait and see.

Though there is a lot we still don’t know about Dead Island 2 and its playable characters, we do know that we will keep you up to date as more information rolls out. We are likely to get character spotlights the closer we get to the release date.

If you are curious about where Dead Island 2 takes place, how to pre-order, and more, check out our Dead Island 2 page.

Dead Island 2 is arriving on February 3, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. You can pre-order the game now.