Dead Island 2: Release Date, How to Pre-Order, and Everything to Know

Now that we know more about the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, players of the franchise are totally eager to get back into the high-octane action of this zombie horde game. Here, we can tell you all about the release date of Dead Island 2, pre-orders, platforms, and more.

Dead Island 2 Release Date and Pre-Orders

Eight years after being announced in 2014, the game has a release date. It’ll be coming out on February 3, 2023, to all major platforms excluding the Nintendo Switch.

With the recent news of this, you’ll probably start seeing pre-orders of the game being available later today. It’s currently not on digital storefronts when you go on PlayStation or Xbox, but you can view them on your respective console’s storefront on a web browser.

You can also view your options to pre-order the game on the Dead Island 2 official website. Click on the pre-order button and it’ll give you options on which platform you want to get the game on. It’ll then also list the edition you want.

There are three versions of the game you can pre-order, which are as follows:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Memories of Banoi Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Memories of Banoi Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Golden Weapons Pack

Character Pack 1 and 2

Gold Edition

Base Game

Memories of Banoi Pack (Pre-order bonus)

Golden Weapons Pack

Character Pack 1 and 2

Pulp Weapons Pack

Expansion Pass

The Gold Edition is basically the highest in terms of price, but also the definitive edition. We’ll let you know as the time gets closer to release if the more expensive versions are worth it.

Additional Details

PC players might be a bit disappointed to find out that Dead Island 2, at least at launch, will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. On the website’s pre-order page, the PC option only lists Epic Games as the place to get it. There is no additional news if the game will eventually come to Steam.

We also do not have news at the time if Dead Island 2 will have cross-platform or cross-progression. What we do know is that it will at least support cross-gen play as confirmed by the three editions you can pre-order.

Now that we’re only months away from the full release of the game, hopefully, Deep Silver can deliver a strong sequel to the beloved franchise nine years later.

Dead Island 2 is arriving on February 3, 2023 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can pre-order the game now.