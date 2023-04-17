Is Dead Island 2 Crossplay? Answered

Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2’s release date is April 21, 2023, and the highly anticipated sequel looks more intense and even gorier than its predecessor. Playing this game single-player should be undoubtedly an exciting experience, but playing through the adventure with a friend would be even more fun. The co-op feature has already been confirmed for Dead Island 2, but will it support crossplay so players can invite other gamers on different consoles? We have the answer for you in this article.

Will Dead Island 2 Have Crossplay?

At the time of writing and according to the official FAQ page of Dead Island 2 — crossplay is not supported for the game. This is unfortunate for players who want to invite their buddies on a different system. However, it is not confirmed that developer Deep Silver Dambuster Studios won’t add it in future updates. It is also important to note that the FAQ page doesn’t guarantee whether or not the game will support cross-platform, either.

Related: Dead Island 2 Hands-On Preview.

While Dead Island 2 will not include crossplay, players can use co-op with those on the same consoles — up to three players in total. This co-op mode will make it a simple process as you can invite friends into a hosted lobby or jump into matchmaking and have the game set you up with others to play with.

The official FAQ page mentions that there is a co-op story mode and that more information will be released as we get closer to the official release date. Future news will likely include how the co-op story mode will differ from the single-player story.

Are you excited about Dead Island 2? This one has a lot to unpack, so check out critical information on the Attack of the Fanboy site. This includes an article for where Dead Island 2 is set, all playable characters in Dead Island 2, and when Dead Island 2 will be hitting Steam stores so players can play on their Steam Deck!

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023