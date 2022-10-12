Super People is a battle royale game that mixes the first-person shooting genre with character-based abilities and talents. This function alone will bring in loads of players who are used to the tried and true formula used in AAA games like PUBG, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and many more. If you like to try out new battle royale games with a twist on PC, this may be what you are looking for. And as you progress, you may notice some features that make your experience uncomfortable to play. That is why we will show you the best settings and sensitivity converter for Super People.

All Settings and Sensitivity Converter for Super People

Below, we will show you all the best settings to use when playing Super People:

Best Graphical Settings

In your display settings, change them according to your system. However, we would recommend you play with these settings:

Resolution: Same as your monitor

Vertical Sync: Disable

Smooth Frame Rate: Disable

NVIDIA Reflex: Disable

Advanced Settings:

Overall Graphics Quality: Custom

Textures: Medium

Shadows: Low

View Distance: Low

Foliage: Low

Effects: Low

Shader: Low

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Post-Processing: Low

Depth of Field: Disable

Sharpen: 1

These settings will ultimately enhance your gameplay by reducing lag on your system. If you have system that can run better graphics while not losing out on any frames, we suggest you bump them up as you see fit.

Mouse Sensitivity for Super People

When converting your mouse sensitivity, it is important to have just the right settings for your individual games. That is why we recommend going over to the mouse sensitivity converter sit mouse-sensitivity.com to help transform your settings for not just Super People, but all your games on PC that require mouse gameplay.

Be sure to check out this player’s settings to see how they match up with your mouse sensitivity settings. Always head into practice to feel out what works best for you.

Super People is available now on PC.