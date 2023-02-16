Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is upon us, and with that it’s time to look at the best SMG loadouts in the game. With confirmed nerfs raining down on the reigning king, the Fennec 45, we have a new ruler when it comes to high-burst close-ranged combat. While each submachine gun comes with its own pros and cons, these options stand out far above the rest in terms of how much damage they can deal, in particular inside closed spaces.

What are the Best SMG Loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 2?

Below is a short rundown of the five best SMGs to drop in with in Warzone 2.0 Season 2:

FSS Hurricane

MX9

Fennec 45

Vaznez-9K

Lachmann Sub

A common aspect between these meta SMGs in Warzone 2.0 is their overall TTK (time to kill) as well as mobility. Fennec 45, the previous meta king in Season 1, dropped down two places due to heavy nerfs received in Season 2. Find out the best SMG loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 2 below.

5. FSS Hurricane

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

An all-rounder, decent pick, the FSS Hurricane is still a great pick for SMG loadouts in Warzone 2.0. With modest recoil values and better damage and range, a round of buffs can make this a very dominant weapon in the right hands. That said, nerfs to several other close competitors like the Minibak pushed the FSS Hurricane to the fifth spot on this list.

4. MX9

Best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2.0

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

A great SMG not only in Warzone 2.0 but also in Modern Warfare 2, the MX9 is a fairly decent option given the right loadouts and in the proper hands. The MX9 suffers from weaker damage compared to other SMGs, but it more than makes up for it thanks to its stats in handling, speed, and recoil. This makes this SMG relatively easy to master and an amazing sub weapon, especially if you’re racking a sniper main.

3. Fennec 45

Best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

The king has been dethroned following several huge nerfs, including overall lesser damage values. That said, the Fennec 45 is still a decent overall weapon if you already have it and the accompanying loadout. You just can’t expect it to devastate at closer ranges anymore. The recoil is still unreal, so be sure to keep your hands steady and always spray sensibly.

2. Vaznez-9K

Best Vaznez-9K loadout in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Despite also being hit by a small nerf to its long-range damage, the Vaznez-9K still manages to come out nearly on top thanks to its particularly fast TTK at closer ranges. It still has some of the best damage values across all SMGs, and is still quite deadly at close to medium ranges. Learning its recoil pattern can be a bit daunting at first, especially since its rate of fire is noticeably slower, but if you can master this weapon then you will have managed to be a real threat in building firefights.

1. Lachmann Sub

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The MP5 claws its way back to the top of the SMG meta thanks to heavy nerfs for the Fennec. Before Season 2, Lachmann Sub already enjoyed its reputation as one of the best all-rounders thanks to its decent damage and medium range, but now that there are no other threats that can come close to it, it’s now the best SMG to have in Warzone 2.0 Season 2. Easy to use, easy to master, and easy to kill with, the Lachmann Sub is a must for anyone looking to dominate in close to mid-range firefights.

