Best Smoke Spots on Mirage in CS:GO

Image: Valve

Mirage is one of the iconic maps in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. HLTV reported Mirage as one of the most played maps with the most predictable tactics. However, in our opinion, it’s the most balanced map where mid-control dictates the pace of the round.

Taking mid is essential if you want to win the entire round, and adequately smoking certain camping spots will let you take the “control center” easily. Even proper smoke spots in the A or B site will make it easier for your team to infiltrate or defend said sites. Here are the best smoke spots you’ll need to learn to take control of Mirage.

Mid-Nest Smoke From T-spawn

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This smoke spot is one of the essential ones if you’re trying to get a free “takeover mid” ticket. It’s pretty easy to set up and practice. Here’s how:

A metal trash can will be in the corner once you spawn on the terrorists’ side. Jump on top of the metal trash can. Line up your crosshair with the far right corner of the balcony grill (above the sign that points to the A site) Adjust your crosshair by a few pixels downward from the corner. Ready your smoke grenade. Cook the grenade by holding the left click, then run forward. As you’re about to fall off from the trash can, press jump and throw the grenade (release the left button)

If you do not know the callouts yet, try using this map guide for Mirage.

CT-Side (A site) Smoke From T-spawn

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This one’s another essential smoke in CS:GO that you need to learn if you and your teammates want to infiltrate A site easily. This smoke spot is another jump throw, which takes a while to learn, and here’s how you do it:

At T-Spawn, there will be a metal fence toward the Palace entrance. Stand on the other side of the fence. Turn your crosshair until you perfectly align it to the corner of the wall. Cook the grenade and then press the jump button. At the peak of the jump, throw the grenade.

The smoke grenade will block the CT-side LOS (Line-of-sight), which means you’re lessening the crossfire locations while entering the A site.

Perfect Jungle Smoke From T-Roof

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The perfect smoke aims to block vision from the jungle and the connectors, which this spot can alsmost guarantee. It’s an easy smoke spot to learn since it’s not a jump smoke. You only need to align your crosshair perfectly. Here’s how:

From the T-roof, stand in the middle of the two windows. Align your crosshair between the windows to position yourself properly. Look to the opposite side; then, you’ll see the tip of the pillar (trapezoid-shaped) Aim for the middle-left side of the pillar tip. Throw your smoke grenade.

Arches Smoke From Back Alley

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Arches is a connection between the mid and the B site. It has an excellent view of the entire B site, and good players can even get picks in the apartment while in a safe spot. Blocking this area will limit the chances of enemies getting crucial kills while you’re running down in the apartment.

From the back alley, align yourself to the window on the right side. Make sure to aim your crosshair to the right edge of the window. Walk toward the window, basically standing next to it. Aim in the sky, and you’ll see one long rod and the roof’s edge. Aim in between the long rod and the roof’s edge. Throw your grenade.

Bench Smoke From Back Alley

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Back Alley smoke blocks the vision from the bench on which campers usually have an excellent LOS since it covers the market, the arches, and the exit of apartments. You must take out this advantage for campers so that you can either retake or infiltrate the B site.

Stand beside the wooden pillar in the back alley. Aim your crosshair toward the wooden pillar, then proceed to move forward. Aim at the farther corner of the building on the same side. Throw your grenade.

Smoking this area will at least lessen the LOS of the camper hiding behind the Bench so that it heavily decreases the effectiveness of the spot.

Mid-Nest One-Way Smoke

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A very effective way to keep your mid safe is by smoking your own nest with a small gap. This small gap will allow you to safely peek through top-mid and take out anyone trying to man that area. Here’s how you do a one-way mid-nest smoke:

You should be able to spot a wooden barrier at the entrance of the mid-nest. Stand next to the outer side of the wooden barrier. Aim at the top-left edge of the doorway. Move your crosshair at least a few pixels to the right, then a few more downward. Refer to the picture for the precise spot. Throw your grenade.

Ramp Smoke From A Site

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ramp is where the T-side usually enters to take over the A site. It is crucial to smoke this area to stop a rush from the terrorists. Preventing rushes from terrorists will decrease the chance of the T-side overwhelming the A site.

Upon entering A site, you’ll be able to see a huge stack of white cylinders. Hug the corner in front of the white cylinders. Aim your crosshair at the logo and move your crosshair to the right. Make sure your crosshair is a few pixels away from the logo. Throw your grenade.

Apartment Smoke From Market Door

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another essential way of blocking a B rush tactic by the T-side is smoking the apartment. The apartment is usually the safest route for the T-side to go to B. Here’s how you smoke apartments:

After exiting the market door, you’ll see a plastic trash bin. Stand next to it. Aim at the roof’s edge of the bomb site. Lower your crosshair by a few pixels. Throw your grenade.

This smoke blocks the doorway before the windows in the apartment, so your teammates can easily spam their bullets through the smoke. If you’re having trouble connecting to the CS:GO servers, check our server page to see if their status.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023