Best Spots to Get Penetration Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Getting penetration kills is one of the most annoying parts of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 camo grind, but there are a few spots you can utilize to get this challenge out of the way fast.

While camo challenges have been streamlined in MW3 (goodbye pistol longshots, you won’t be missed), there are still a few frustrating challenges left. Getting camos for LMGs and Sniper Rifles will require you to get a ton of bullet penetration kills, but you can get them done in a match or two with the right equipment and setup.

How to Get Penetration Kills in MW3

Getting a penetration kill requires you to shoot an enemy through cover or a solid object. You can’t shoot through everything in Modern Warfare 3, but you’d be surprised how many options you have.

To make things easier, make sure you’re using Armor Piercing rounds on your weapons. You can equip these in the Ammunition section of the Gunsmith when customizing your guns. Also, Hardcore mode makes this challenge much easier since things like glass windows count for penetration kills and it’s quite easy to get one-shot kills in Hardcore.

Rust Penetration Kill Spot

Rust has a great spot for farming penetration kills. If there’s a 24/7 playlist featuring the map (there usually is), then hop in and make your way to the truck in the corner of the map. There’s a chainlink fence that runs around the edge of the map, and a bit of it sticks out just enough to where you can shoot through it while aiming through the nearby shipping container and at a frequent spawn location.

Since Rust is so small, enemies will continue to spawn in this lane even if you have your sights on it. You only need to get 10 penetration kills for the camo challenge, and you can easily get this done in a single match on Rust.

Terminal Penetration Kill Spot

There’s a cheeky spot on Terminal where you can camp and farm penetration kills, too. If you crouch under the plane, you can find a chainlink fence near one of its wheels. This spot has a perfect view of the tarmac where the B flag usually resides in Domination.

Shooting through that fence will net you penetration kills. Make sure you’re not too close to it (and that you don’t mount on it) since the game might not register those kills as penetration kills since the barrel of your gun will clip through it. For the most part, however, any enemy that you kill through this fence will net you a penetration kill and bring you one step closer to unlocking a new camo.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023