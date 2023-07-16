Image: Haemimont Games

Jagged Alliance 3 tasks players with finding the missing president in the country of Grand Chien. Along the way, players can spend money and hire mercenaries who offer perks that help the player to become stronger. Money is essential and hard to come by, so spending it wisely on the best mercenaries is crucial. This fact is especially true at the beginning of the game. Here are the best-starting mercenaries in Jagged Alliance 3.

Which Mercenaries Should You Choose When Starting Jagged Alliance 3?

When hiring mercenaries in Jagged Alliance 3, it’s important to know that hiring them is cheaper longterm by signing two week contracts instead of one week. For example, you will spend more money for two weeks initially, but it will cost less overall in the long run. This is the best way to maximize the money you can save.

There are four mercenaries players should hire at the start. These are Fox (Medic), Livewire (Mechanic), Barry (Explosive Expert), and Hitman (Marksman). At the beginning of the game, players will have enough money to hire all four of these mercenaries on a two-week basis, and they all offer significant benefits. Below I will go into further detail about each Mercenary and the perks they provide.

Fox (Medic) – Quick healing and a Teaching ability that grants a 10% increase in XP to the whole squad.

– Quick healing and a Teaching ability that grants a 10% increase in XP to the whole squad. Livewire (Mechanic) – With the highest mechanical stat of the available mercenaries, she can fix or disarm any mechanical device on the field.

– With the highest mechanical stat of the available mercenaries, she can fix or disarm any mechanical device on the field. Barry (Explosive Expert) – Can disarm traps and hack devices. Additionally has a free move after using a shotgun or throwing grenades.

– Can disarm traps and hack devices. Additionally has a free move after using a shotgun or throwing grenades. Hitman (Marksman) – Has the highest Markmanship stat overall, leading to more accuracy and headshots.

Sometimes these choices will be “offline” when you start the game, not allowing you to hire them. If this happens, restart the game and try again. Mercenaries available for hire are random, so continue to restart the game until all four mentioned above are available.

- This article was updated on July 16th, 2023