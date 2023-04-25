Best Talents to Unlock First in Afterimage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Afterimage has a vast array of talents to unlock which are the game’s versions of skills, so it is no surprise people are wanting to know what to upgrade first. Players can also respec their Talent points by use of a specific method such as other games allow for so don’t worry if you need to swap them around later. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the best talents to unlock in Afterimage.

Best Talents for Unlocking First in Afterimage

When choosing what to use your talent points on it can be tricky to make a concrete decision right away. One of the best methods to utilize in order to work it out is to take your build type into consideration and this will assist you. However, for starting Talents that you may want to choose there is a way you can ensure you have a nice all-rounder build first. The best-starting talents are listed below for you.

Wisp of Valor — Increases your main weapon attack by one.

— Increases your main weapon attack by one. Booster of Wisdom — Increases your sub-weapon attack by one.

— Increases your sub-weapon attack by one. Wisp of Vigor — Increases your health by five.

— Increases your health by five. Wisp of Wisdom — Takes your max MP up by five which is your magic energy.

— Takes your max MP up by five which is your magic energy. Wisp of Concentration — Ups your critical rate by one percentage ensuring more potential damage toward enemies you encounter.

— Ups your critical rate by one percentage ensuring more potential damage toward enemies you encounter. Wisp of Precision — Ties into the Wisp of Concentration as it increases your critical damage by five percent.

— Ties into the Wisp of Concentration as it increases your critical damage by five percent. Wisp of Toughness — Adds two to your defense.

Gaining the first tier of these Talents whenever you find Talent Points at the start of the game will help you with many of the starting bosses. Talents are something that you will definitely want to ensure you are keeping track of as they keep you prepared for each new area you encounter.

Why Are There Multiple of the Same Talents On a Branch in Afterimage?

This has been a design decision by the developers and isn’t a glitch of any kind. It simply means that you will be able to keep adding extra talent points for that specific effect a lot more often. For example, Wisp of Valor increases your main weapon attack damage so having multiple of those isn’t a bad thing in any way.

Both Wisp of Valor and Wisp of Concentration are talents that you will be wanting to upgrade multiple times as quickly as possible. Wisp of Wisdom is another excellent talent as stated in the last section that is great to have. You can have all three of these upgraded multiple times on different nodes within the branches. No matter what you battle, these talents will serve you well — especially in tense moments.