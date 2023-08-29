Best Texas Chain Saw Massacre Leatherface Build: Skill Tree, Perks, and Attributes

Image: Gun Interactive

What’s more terrifying than a maniacal brute wielding a chainsaw? One that has excellent Perks and Attributes. This guide delves deep into the best build for Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre so you can truly give the game’s title its meaning.

Join us as we dissect Leatherface’s Skill Tree, Perks, and Attributes to craft a loadout Grandpa would be proud of — and he’s the best there ever was!

The Best Loadout for Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Table of Contents:

Bubba “Leatherface” Slaughter is infamous for his brute force and barbarity on the silver screen, and that’s precisely where he shines in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This build is focused on maximizing Leatherface’s mighty damage, allowing players to execute enemies in just a few hits.

Best Leatherface Skill Tree Path

From the Beginning of Leatherface’s Skill Tree, choose the left path and learn every skill and attribute point on the left side until you reach the Branched Path.

Choose the right side of the path and continue learning everything until the next Branched Path. At the final branched path, head left and pick up each attribute point, the random Perk, and, most importantly, the Brute Strength Grandpa Ability.

If you didn’t get the Hysterical Strength perk from a Random Perk slot, you need to Respec until you get lucky. Respecs cost nothing, so keep trying! It took me a few attempts to gain the Perk again after I Respecced for an Achievement.

Best Leatherface Maim Abilities in TCSM

Level 1 — Reduce Chainsaw Overheat

Level 2 — Stalling Resistance

Level 3 — Instant Activation

Revving Leatherface’s chainsaw results in quicker time-to-kill and can be the difference between a Victim escaping or being minced into pieces. Reduce Chainsaw Overheat and Stalling Resistance help to keep your chainsaw revved for longer, providing you with more opportunity for high-damage hits.

Instant Activation at Level 3 is a game changer, allowing you to start your chainsaw instantly. Besides being unable to fit through gaps and crawl spaces, Leatherface’s main weakness is the time it takes to start his chainsaw before he can damage Victims.

While you can keep your weapon constantly revved, this is a dead giveaway on your position. Instant Activation allows for far more stealthier plays, especially at the beginning of the match when Victims are relatively close.

Best Leatherface Perks and Grandpa Ability

Big Swings

Feral

Hysterical Strength

Brute Strength (Grandpa Ability)

Big Swings increases Leatherface’s damage by 10-15% at the cost of higher stamina consumption from attacks. Leatherface’s incredible stamina combined with our 50 Endurance essentially makes this a flat damage upgrade, and a substantial one at that.

Feral increasing your Savagery by 7 at Level 3 means that only three Attribute Points are needed to reach 50 Savagery. This allows you to also reach 50 Endurance and drastically increase Blood Harvesting.

There’s nothing worse than chasing a weakened Victim and running out of stamina. Hysterical Strength is there to cover your back during high-rev chainsaw chases. Its increased damage (almost) ensures that your final swing(s) eliminate your Victim before they can escape your grasp.

Finally, Brute Strength is yet another buff to damage for you and all your fellow Family members. With all these buffs combined, you can demolish full health Victims in 2-4 hits of your chainsaw — unless they’re a pesky Ana.

Best Leatherface Attribute Point Allocation

50 Savagery

24 Blood Harvesting

50 Endurance

Maxed-out Endurance and Savagery mean you can keep chasing Victims, revving your Chainsaw, and dealing tremendous damage. For players that haven’t reached Level 3 Feral, prioritize Savagery over all other Attributes.

Blood Harvesting is far from Leatherface’s main role in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but leveling Grandpa as fast as possible is essential for victory — and those extra few trickles of blood can go a long way.

Now that you’ve built a Leatherface that can make “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” sound like an understatement, check out our guide on the best Sissy Build. Even as a Bubba main, it’s always wise to have a backup Family member when our favorite chainsaw-wielding Texan isn’t available.

Author’s Note: This guide was written while playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Xbox Series X.

