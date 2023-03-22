Best Unreal Editor Fortnite Creative Map Codes (EUFN)

Image: Epic Games

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (EUFN) is finally here, opening up Fortnite as a platform for creators to publish engaging and expansive experiences that can be downloaded in seconds.

The Creative Islands created using EUFN can use Unreal Engine to its fullest potential, including non-Fortnite assets. In the near future, gamers will be able to play fully-fledged games inside Fortnite, similar to how Roblox currently functions.

In this article, you can find the best Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Island Codes that demonstrate the capabilities of EUFN and provide us with a glimpse into Fortnite Creative‘s exciting future.

Best Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Island Codes

To enter an Island Code, go to the Island Code tab when selecting a game mode. Input the code, and you’ll be able to enter any of the UEFN maps listed below. Since these use non-Fortnite assets, you’ll have a minimal download to complete before jumping in.

Forest Guardian – 0348-4483-3263

Image: Epic Games

Forest Guardian (0348-4483-3263) is a map designed by Epic Games to demonstrate the potential for animation and lighting in Unreal Editor for Fortnite Creative Islands. You’ll explore a beautifully crafted forest in a short but breathtaking experience.

Deserted: Domination (8035-1519-2959)

Deserted Domination (8035-1519-2959) is a 16-player competitive multiplayer map. Comparable to titles like Call of Duty and Battlefield, you’ll face off against another team in a complex oil refinery to capture and hold zones. You can even choose classes with varying loadouts at the beginning of the game to suit your playstyle.

Related: Best Fortnite Creative XP Maps: Get Battle Stars and Battle Pass Tiers Fast

The Space Inside (9836-7381-5978)

Image: Epic Games

The Space Inside (9836-7381-5978) is a Creative Island featuring several elaborate escape rooms, including a pitch-black house, an underground mine, and even a spaceship. This map is an excellent example of what UEFN‘s lighting and camera tools can accomplish and makes us excited (and slightly terrified) at the inevitable detailed horror maps.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023