5 Best Weapon Skins in CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has one of the most elaborate weapon skins market when compared to any other game in the market today. And unlike most games, players are allowed to trade these skins within the community itself. These skins are available in different rarities. Moreover, the more you tend to use a skin in matches, it’s value keeps on increasing.

Since there are so many skins in the game, it’s very difficult to term a skin as one of the best weapon skins in CS:GO. This list will explore five such weapon skins that are probably the best-looking skins in the game, at least in terms of design.

Top 5 Weapon skins in CS: GO

5. Melondrama

There was a time when players literally hated the Dual Pistols in the game. However, times have changed and people have slowly started liking this weapon again. However, that doesn’t really justify the presence of a smiling watermelon on both these guns. Either way, the skin looks good but in a very creepy way. That probably explains the price tag on this weapon.

4. Phantom Disruptor

The AK-47 does have some really interesting skins in CS: GO, but nothing is as subtle as the Phantom Disruptor. Black and gold happen to be the primary colors for this skin, giving it a sinister look. The dragon on the body further compliments the look, giving the weapon a very dark feel to it. This is by far, one of the best looking weapon skins in the game.

3. Goo

Goo is probably the only skin that looks extremely realistic in the game. Whenever you equip this skin onto your weapon, it will seem as if your MP9 is covered in black goo. The feel that you get by using this weapon skin is similar to the feel you would get after picking up a weapon from a pile of muck. Does it look good? Yes! Does that justify the price tag? Well…yes!

2. Player Two

The anime fever that has been taking the world by storm comes to CS:GO through this weapon skin. Meant for the M4A1-S, the Player Two skin looks like it’s straight out of a comic book. Despite containing such heavy designs, this skin won’t cost you as much as the others on this list.

1. Nightwish

Coming in at the top spot is the Nightwish skin in CS:GO. This skin is meant for the AK-47. The weapon in itself is loud, so having a skin which is equally loud is like a match made in heaven. This skin contains intricate neon spirals, and a neon-colored dragon right in the centre of the design. The skin is bright in general, which explains the massive price tag!

For now, thees are our selections of the best weapon skin in CS:GO. If you’re new to the game, here are some callouts for Dust 2, because that’s the map you’ll be playing on mostly during the beginning.

CS:GO is available now on PC through Steam.