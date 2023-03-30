Are you looking for the ultimate Mighty DOOM weapons tier list so you know which weapons are the best to equip? Lucky for players, many weapons exist in Mighty DOOM, but deciding which ones are the best can be overwhelming. Don’t worry, though. We have the best weapons in Mighty Doom Tier List to make your decisions much more effortless.
Mighty DOOM Weapons Tier List
We have broken down all primary, secondary, and Ultimate weapons by an A to D tier list to make building your Mini Slayer easier in Mighty DOOM.
Mighty DOOM S Tier Weapons
S Tier weapons are the very best in Mighty DOOM. These have been ranked based on their damage, utility, and how well they will protect you upon use. Here is the full S Tier list:
- Combat Shotgun
- Plasma Rifle
- Unmaker
- Rocket Launcher
- Super Shotgun
Mighty DOOM A Tier Weapons
A Tier weapons may not be the best weapons in the game, but they are good alternatives until you can get your hands on S Tier weapons. Here is the entire A Tier list:
- Ballista
- BFG 9000
- Chain Gun
- Gauss Cannon
- Heavy Cannon
Mighty DOOM B Tier Weapons
B Tier weapons are good but not the best and should be replaced when possible. While they won’t impact your ability to progress the game, they won’t necessarily help either. Here is the entire B Tier list:
- Arc Grenade
- Crucible
- Frag Grenade
Related: Best Mobile Games of 2022
Mighty DOOM C Tier Weapons
C Tier weapons are below average and shouldn’t be used unless you don’t have any alternatives. Once you get a B Tier weapon or better, replace it as soon as possible. Here is the entire C Tier list:
- Acid Spit
- Ice Bomb
Mighty DOOM D Tier Weapons
D Tier weapons are the worst weapons in the game and should be avoided. You have plenty of other alternative weapons to replace them, so there should be no reason to use them. Here is the entire D Tier list:
- Burst Rifle
- Flame Belch
- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023