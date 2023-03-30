Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you looking for the ultimate Mighty DOOM weapons tier list so you know which weapons are the best to equip? Lucky for players, many weapons exist in Mighty DOOM, but deciding which ones are the best can be overwhelming. Don’t worry, though. We have the best weapons in Mighty Doom Tier List to make your decisions much more effortless.

Mighty DOOM Weapons Tier List

We have broken down all primary, secondary, and Ultimate weapons by an A to D tier list to make building your Mini Slayer easier in Mighty DOOM.

Mighty DOOM S Tier Weapons

S Tier weapons are the very best in Mighty DOOM. These have been ranked based on their damage, utility, and how well they will protect you upon use. Here is the full S Tier list:

Combat Shotgun

Plasma Rifle

Unmaker

Rocket Launcher

Super Shotgun

Mighty DOOM A Tier Weapons

A Tier weapons may not be the best weapons in the game, but they are good alternatives until you can get your hands on S Tier weapons. Here is the entire A Tier list:

Ballista

BFG 9000

Chain Gun

Gauss Cannon

Heavy Cannon

Mighty DOOM B Tier Weapons

B Tier weapons are good but not the best and should be replaced when possible. While they won’t impact your ability to progress the game, they won’t necessarily help either. Here is the entire B Tier list:

Arc Grenade

Crucible

Frag Grenade

Related: Best Mobile Games of 2022

Mighty DOOM C Tier Weapons

C Tier weapons are below average and shouldn’t be used unless you don’t have any alternatives. Once you get a B Tier weapon or better, replace it as soon as possible. Here is the entire C Tier list:

Acid Spit

Ice Bomb

Mighty DOOM D Tier Weapons

D Tier weapons are the worst weapons in the game and should be avoided. You have plenty of other alternative weapons to replace them, so there should be no reason to use them. Here is the entire D Tier list:

Burst Rifle

Flame Belch

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023