Biggest Differences Between BTD6+ and BTD6 Listed

BTD6+, otherwise known as Bloons TD 6+, is an upgraded version of the original Bloons TD 6. The only thing different in the name is the plus sign, but what is different about the actual game? Fans of the games have been trying to note the changes, but they are so minor that it is hard to tell. We have you covered with everything we know regarding the new Bloons.

All Differences Between BTD6 and BTD6+

According to Ninja Kiwi, the developer behind the Bloons games, each version has no significant differences. BTD6+ aims to achieve a game more focused on a family-friendly environment by completely eliminating in-app purchases and having child-friendly data. Besides that, and some minor changes, the game is almost identical—all differences are listed below.

Exclusive to iOS and Apple Arcade subscribers.

Monkey Monkey rewards increased by 50% rounded down.

Three accounts save slots are allowed in the same app.

No in-game store (eliminates in-app purchases)

All usernames are randomly generated when playing online co-op and are censored to prevent inappropriate names.

Besides Ninja Kiwi making those minor changes, which mainly look to protect the children, the app logo has a unique design so players can tell them apart. The most recent update for BTD6+ occurred on February 22, 2023, so rest assured everything is running smoothly if you want to play the new version.

Considering there are numerous save slots allowed in each app, this is great for the family-friendly environment Ninja Kiwi is going for since now a family with three kids playing BTD6+ only needs one Apple Arcade account. Apple Arcade goes for $4.99 a month.

