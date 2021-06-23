Biomutant – How to Hide Helmet

Biomutant presents a wacky-looking protagonist whose furry face can take several odd forms. Given the unique nature of the title’s lead character, it’s no wonder that players wish to look upon their hairy custom creations. Headgear can get in the way of that view, not that we haven’t enjoyed running around as a Wung-Fu master in a metal duck helmet.

While the adornments found in Biomutant can range from sleek to ridiculous, there may come a point where you want to free the face you spent way too much time perfecting in the radial editor. After all, Biomutant certainly touts one of the most unique main characters seen in gaming recently. So why not enjoy more facetime with the creature?

Here’s how to make that happen.

How to Hide Helmet (Headgear + Face Gear)

To access the ability to hide helmet, you must have Update 2.04 installed. The feature was included with this patch released in June.

Once installed, proceed to the Gear menu. A new option will show at the bottom-left of the screen. You can hide head items via two categories, headgear and face gear. By pressing X on PC, Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox, you can cycle through the following options:

Head Items: Show Both

Head Items: Hide Both

Head Items: Hide Headgear

Head Items: Hide Face Gear

Select the option that best suits your desired aesthetics and continue through the bizarre adventure that is Biomutant.

Biomutant is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.