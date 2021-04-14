Black Desert Update 1.78 Patch Notes

Update 1.78 has arrived for Black Desert, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Pearl Abyss has said that this update, following on from the previous minor patch 1.77, brings Character Tag system, Marni’s Suspicion Device and new awakening skills for all classes. Here’s everything new with Black Desert update 1.78.

Character Tagging

Character tagging has been added to the game.

Character Tagging allows you to link two characters and allow you to conveniently switch between the characters whenever you want. Once characters have been tagged, two of your characters will be tied together, meaning they will share the same location with each other.

You must have at least one character with level 56 or above to begin Character Tagging.

Both characters need to be in the same town before starting the tagging. (However, characters cannot be tagged in Kusha, Abun, and Muiqunn.)

Enter the Character Tag menu by going to Main Menu> Character

You can freely switch between your tagged characters by adding character tag to your ring menu.

You cannot switch between characters in the following locations

Node/Conquest War

Red Battlefield

Battle Arena

Arena of Arsha

Altar of Blood

Pit of Undying

Great Ocean

Great Desert

Note: Tagged characters can still enjoy these contents but the character swap feature will be disabled.

Once a switch occurs between tagged characters, you’ll have to wait another 4 minutes before switching again. However, you can still freely switch between characters through the Character Selection menu without the cooldown. – Emergency Escape shares a similar feature: if one of the tagged characters uses the Emergency Escape skill, both tagged characters must wait 5 minutes before being using it again.

If you are gathering or slaying monsters on the field, trade items can still drop and be stored in the inventory of the tagged characters, but they will just be unable to sell them or purchase while tagged. Also, trade items cannot be moved or stored in the mount’s inventory or the city storage.

Marni’s Suspicious Device

An interesting tale is spreading through Mediah’s black market. According to the rumors, a great adventurer discovered Marni’s Suspicious Device from the Arsha Sea. The word on the streets is that the device was powerful enough to eventually turn the adventurer into an outlaw. It is said to produce powerful effects when used with Marni’s Unstable fuel. Then, this great adventurer declared to share the power with the people and they say that he laid clues all over the world so that those who are worthy may unlock its power.

Marni’s Suspicious Device allows you to share one set of gears between your tagged characters.

How to use Marni’s Suspicious Device

To unlock Marni’s Suspicious Device, you will need to complete the questline, “[Marni’s Suspicious Device] A Splendid Deal” that can be accepted from Black Spirit with a character that is level 56 or higher.

The “Item Copy” function will become available to you once a pair of characters have been tagged. This will allow you to see how much ‘Marni’s Unstable Fuel’ is required to copy the gear to the selected character.

‘Marni’s Unstable Fuel’ can be purchased from Old Moon Managers located in each major city. Once you have all the materials, you can copy your gear from your main character to the tagged character.

Login to the tagged character and you will be able to equip the copied gear.

Item Copy Details

Every equipped gear (Four pieces of armor, three weapons, six accessories, one tool and one Alchemy Stone) of the main character can be copied into the tagged character’s inventory.

Item Copy requires the purchase of ‘Marni’s Unstable Fuel’ from an Old Moon Manager, available at 10,000,000 silver per fuel.

Copied Items will be bound to both characters: main character and the tagged character.

If the characters are untagged, all copied items will be deleted. You can always tag another character and copy items again but you will need to purchase the ‘Marni’s Unstable Fuel’ cost once more.

The amount of ‘Marni’s Unstable Fuel’ needed for item copy is based on the following formula:

*(3% of Central Market Price for all 3 weapons) + (Number of Caphras Stones used on all 3 weapons x 43,000)

The minimum cost of item copy is 20 Marni’s Unstable Fuels (equivalent to 200,000,000 silver).

Reformed gear that can no longer be registered onto the marketplace will base its price on the gear’s market price before being reformed.

Item copy requires gear’s current durability to be full to their max durability capacity and 14 slots to be empty in the character’s inventory.

Enhancement level, crystals, Caphras Stone EXP, and item branding will all be transferred over to the copied set of gears during the process.

Crystals transfused into the main gear cannot be extracted and reused from the copied gear. However, they can be removed from the copied gear and new crystals can be fused into empty slots.

You cannot enhance, upgrade, apply Caphras Stones or Devour copied items.

Copied items cannot be used to complete Adventure logs or as materials for other activites.

Any further changes in enhancement level and Caphras Enhancement level of the main character’s gear will immediately transfer over to the tagged character’s gear. However changing crystals, item branding and the durability of the main character’s gear will not be transfer over to the gear after the copy.

If gears are destroyed on the main character, the tagged character’s gear will also be deleted. (I.e Failed accessory enhancement, throwing away a particular gear).

Extracting Garmoth’s Heart from a Fiery Sub-weapon, will also delete the tagged character’s sub-weapon. Infusing a Garmoth’s Heart on the main character’s Sub-weapon will not upgrade the tagged character’s gear.

The same applies for the use of reformed gears and Reform Stones.

If a tagged character with negative Karma (including outlaw status in the desert) is killed, all copied gear will be destroyed regardless of location, and the protections offered by Pearl Outfits will not be applied.

All copied gear on both the main and tagged character cannot be placed in Storage nor registered on the Central Market. We recommend adventurers who often swap life skill tools this way to unequip your life skill tools from the tool slot before an item copy.

Dev Comment

We have finally added the Item Copy (Character Tag) feature allowing two characters to share the same gear. Now you can tag your main character with a character you wish to try out and open a whole new set of gameplay options. Black Desert has a roster of over 20 classes, each with its own style and flavor. Yet, given how many players focus on gearing up just one character in MMORPGs, we thought long and hard about how to encourage adventurers to try out more classes. One of our answers to this question was the Weapon Exchange Coupons and now we have ‘Marni’s Suspicious Device’ to help alleviate the pressure. We hope that this new update can bring about a better experience when adventurers venture out to try other classes.

The following gear cannot be copied:

Gears that are not at full and max durability.

Class Specific Outfits such as Calpheon Noble Dress

Naru Gear

Main Quest reward gear

Limited time gear and Season-only gear (when seasons are eventually implemented)

Gear rented with contribution points

Gear incompatible with Weapon Exchange Coupons

Shai talent Gear

Life Skill items that are equipped to weapon slots (Fishing Rod, Floats etc)

Spirit Stone

For more information about Character Tagging and Marni’s Suspicious Device, please visit the GM note available HERE.

Item Changes

Mandolf, the armor vendor in Trent, has begun to sell 2 particular accessories that had been long forgotten in times of history. These accessories are called the ‘Kaia Necklace’ and the ‘Chimera’s pupil Gem’.

Kaia Necklace – 1,000,000 Silver

Chimera’s Pupil Gem – 100,000 Silver

Item descriptions for Kzarka’s Sealed Weapon Box, Offin Tett’s Light Sealed Weapon Box, Liverto Weapon Bundle have been slightly modified.

Character Changes

Fixed issue with special actions on Pearl outfits and costumes.

Fixed issue with gears being exchangeable in the Battle Arena during a status effect motion.

Warrior

Chain: Heaven’s Cleave – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

The Newly added ‘Chain: Heaven’s Cleave’ was designed as an combo alternative to the Take Down skill after Solar Flare. It applies a Floating status effect on your target which opens new ways to continue the combo.

Sorceress

Flow: Soul Reaper – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

We decided that the Sorceress’ new awakening skill will serve as a combo to use immediately after a powerful skill, allowing her to get some extra hits in the process. ‘Flow: Soul Reaper’ was designed to combo directly after Grim Reaper’s Judgement, maintaining the damage pace longer in Awakening.

Ranger

Wind Blade – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Ranger’s powerful skills such as Nature’s Tremble has long cooldowns and lacks combo links (such as Flow skills), making it difficult to continue combos in Awakening. So, we’ve added ‘Wind Blade’ that can be used quickly as a mid-combo after Wind Step or Nature’s Tremble which should increase your damage output and allow you to continue the combo in Awakening.

Berserker

Flow: Seismic Blast – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

This skill update was focused on improving Berserker’s main weakness in Awakening: the lack of short-burst skills with concise movements. ‘Flow: Seismic Blast’ was designed to be used between different Awakening skills so that Berserker, much like Sorceress, can continue his barrage of attacks.

Tamer

Celestial Slam – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Much like the above characters, ‘Celestial Slam’ was added to Tamer so that she could continue her attack combos and deal a sufficient amount of damage as Awakening. This new skill can also be used after Moonlight Strike to inflict a Stiffness status effect, giving her an extra way to start a combo other than Soaring Kick.

Musa

Eradicate – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

For Musa Awakening, we focused on adding choices that can come after Crust Crusher: the newly added ‘Eradicate’ skill. Musa may either go for ‘Flow: Foul Play’ for more damage or use Eradicate to respond to enemy attacks. Eradicate can be activated while using Fiery Angel as well, which can be very useful in fending off enemy attacks by retaliating with status effects or getting a defensive effect.

Counter Assassination: Fixed the issue where applied damage was higher than damage in the description. (Damage in PvP were the same).

Maehwa

Flow: Frostflower – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Moonrise is the most commonly used skill after Sticky Snowflake for Maehwa Awakening. The newly added ‘Flow: Frostflower’ was designed to be another quick transition skill like Moonrise. Awakening Maehwa tended to focus heavily on using New Year’s Eve while defeating monsters but now she’ll have a larger array of skills to continue her stream of attacks.

Valkyrie

Divina Inpulsa – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

The most prominent skill for Valkyrie to deal continous damage was ‘Castigatio’ and ‘Sacrum Ferit’. The new ‘Divina Inpulsa’ skill was made to fill in the gaps between the strong attacks and fast attacks. This skill can also be activated faster when used after Thrust type skills.

Kunoichi

Moon Storm – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

‘Moon Storm’ was added to inflict powerful AoE damage just like ‘Lethal Spin Spree’ skill. It was designed to amp up her main skills to deal greater damage if you mix it in with other combos.

Ninja

Flashing Light – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

‘Flashing Light’ was designed so that Ninja can inflict additional damage on opponents to finish them off. The skill ‘Serpent Ascension’ is powerful but, if you missed the target, other skills could not make up for its damage. Flashing Light was created to supplement such weakness by dealing greater damage in a large area.

Witch

Lightning Blast – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

‘Lighting Blast’ was designed to strengthen Witch’s ranged skills like ‘Detonative Flow’. Previously in Awakening, Witch was forced to switch to her main weapon skills to keep her enemies in check through ranged attacks. ‘Lightning Blast’ gives Witch a ranged option other than Detonative Flow so that she can continue dealing damage from afar in Awakening.

Wizard

Magma Bomb – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Wizard’s ‘Hellfire’ skill makes a frontal charge with a Forward Guard effect but you had to crash into the enemies for it to be able to work. ‘Magma Bomb’ allows Wizards to deal damage even if he doesn’t crash into targets with ‘Hellfire’. By using Magma Bomb, Wizards can activate quick combos to deal a greater damage to enemies in melee range.

Dark Knight

Dark Nebula – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

‘Dark Nebula’ has a Forward Guard effect with longer duration so Awakening Dark Knight is now able to steadily maintain and make better use of her defensive skill effects. This skill can move her forward and backward but its true strength is in that she can transition faster from ‘Spirit’s Legacy’, allowing her to evade backwards and continue her ranged attacks from afar.

Striker

Autumn Blaze – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Striker’s damage output significantly decreased when ‘Skull Crusher’ and ‘Flow: Skull Hammer’ wasn’t available so he had to use main weapon skills to compensate for the gap. He can now be less reliant on these two skills with the addition of the ‘Autumn Blaze’ skill.

Mystic

Gushing Waters – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Mystic’s overall damage output dropped when she couldn’t use ‘Wave Orb’ which was made even more apparent by the fact she deals steady damage using combos rather than one strong attack. We added ‘Gushing Waters’ so that Mystic can have a steadier damage output while recovering Martial Spirit Shards, even when ‘Wave Orb’ is not available.

Lahn

Binding Chains – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Previously Lahn used ‘Primrose Sprint’ or ‘Phantom Dance’ for a backward evasion. The newly added ‘Binding Chains’ allows her to move behind the opponent while dealing damage. Continuing to use the skill to the 2nd hit can also inflict major damage, compensating for her lack of damage when her main skills are not available.

Archer

Mountain Breeze – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

For Archer, we added an Archer skill an Invincible effect. Much like ‘Tactical Strike’, ‘Mountain Breeze’ allows Archer fight in an invincible state against powerful attacks while moving quickly. Invincibility is applied immediately upon use and he will be able to put some distance between himself and the opponent while evading attacks.

Shai

We’re Gonna Win! – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Shai’s Talent skills apply buffs to all friendlies within range. However, keeping them buffed was a challenge for her especially when allies moved around the battlefield quickly. With the addition of ‘We’re Gonna Win!’ skill she can alter her music according to the situation so that she can buff allies from far away or debuff enemies from a safe distance.

Guardian

Flow: To Ashes – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

For Guardian, we tried to keep her ‘heavy powerful attacks’ skill design and added the new skill ‘Flow: To Ashes’ that will allow her to push more momentum in her attacks. This skill can also be used after ‘Cleansing Flame’ to continue her combo and she can also activate ‘Flow: To Ashes’ immediately after using ‘Frost Slide’ to attack right after changing positions.

Hashashin

Silent Breach – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

We added ‘Silent Breach’ to allow Awakening Hashashin to immediately charge against his enemies and continue a combo if he wishes to. Much like with the skill ‘Sand Slicer’, he can use ‘Silent Breach’ at any given moment after certain skills to send his enemies into a Floating state and continue with his combo.

Nova

Brutal Ring – Added a new awakening skill that can be learned at Lv. 59 and above.

Nova can use the ‘Brutal Ring’ skill to immediately attack after pulling enemies in with the ‘Star’s Ring’ skill. Also, this skill can be used to continuously after using ‘Frozen Ring’ or ‘Slicing Ring’ to deal additional damage if the two skills weren’t enough to land a kill.

Sage

Added two Skill Enhancements (Lv.56).

Added two Skill Enhancements (Lv.57).

Skill Enhancement for Lv. 56 and 57 have been released which were designed so that Adventurers can pick between PvE or PvP skills.

Lv. 56 Skill Enhancement

‘Reconstructed Fist’ is a PvE skill that is slow in casting but can deal large damages in a wider area. On the other hand, ‘Ator’s Palm’ is a PvP skill that can instantly ‘Stun’ opponents. In the Global Labs, a defense effect was added in the skills but we decided to take it out in the end based on the internal testing and feedbacks of Adventurers.

Lv. 57 Skill Enhnacement

‘Energized Thorn’ is a PvE ranged skill, ideal for hitting large areas and bringing carnage to Sage’s enemies. On the PvP hand, we have ‘Piercing Thorn’, and much like its name, the skill cuts through enemies and inflicts a ‘Knockdown’ status effect.

We also focused on improving Sage so that other skills can be activated which were previously disabled when using Flow skills. You will also be pleased to hear that we are currently preparing Sage’s Awakening and will be revealing more information on it soon.

Form Shift – Form Shift will now be activated first when pressing ↑+ RT/R2 while sprinting.

Rift Chain – Fixed an issue where, if Sage is affected by a status effect while moving after an attack with Rift Chain, the skill used before Rift Chain would be activated when trying to use Rift Chain again after the status effect disappears.

Realm of Anguish – Realm of Anguish will now activate when pressing ↓ + RT/R2 after using Ator’s Energy.

Hit misses no longer occur when quickly rotating the camera while using Flow: Finishing Touch and Flow: Illusion Detonation.

Ator’s Thorn – Fixed an issue where Critical Hit Rate buff was applied when using Ator’s Thorn while mounted.

Ator’s Energy and Spatial Fissure will now be activated first when pressing ↓ + RB/R1, LT/L2 + RB/R1 after using Spatial Collapse.

Using Rift Chain after Illusion Expansion, then pressing ↑ + A/X, ↓ + A/X will activate Ator’s First and Spatial Collapse first.

Fixed the issue with Atomagia not being activated when using Rift Chain after Ator’s Energy.

Kyve Mastery – Fixed an issue where MP would be recovered even when the skill missed.

Prime: Ator’s Mark – Fixed an issue where the Overdrive buff would not apply when using this skill with another skill.

Fixed an issue where the Kyve would be awkwardly positioned when attempting to transfer Black Spirit’s Rage.

Fixed an issue where some of the sound effects were omitted when Sage attacked with his bare hands.

Content

Treasure Hunters continue to stow away their chests around the Black Desert World.

Over time, Treasure Hunters have stored even more precious items in their treasure chests.

Rumor has it that the most valuable relics have been stowed away in new secure chests, and these chests require a special key to unlock.

But Adventurers are not the only ones seeking these chests. Goblins and Grave Robbers have been spotted lurking around them.

When you open an existing treasure chest, there is a chance a Goblin or Grave Robber has got to it first, and you never know which one you’re going to find inside.

When they appear, you will need to chase after the opportunity-seeking Goblin or Grave Robber and make them drop their special keys.

Goblin’s Key will unlock more valuable and rare items than a Grave Robber’s key.

Only special keys can unlock the new Treasure Chests which are scattered across Balenos, Serendia and Calpheon. Some of these chests may contain special historical artifacts forged years ago.

Balenos – FallenRoyal Family’s Treasure

Serendia – TimewornGolden Pendant

Calpheon – Challaceof Faded Bloodstain

Once you’ve used the special keys to unlock these new chests and obtained the precious treasures within, you can head to certain NPC’s in towns to accept and complete a quest. The objectives to complete these quests are as follows.

Rewards for all are GoldBar 100G x2 and Contribution EXP 300:

Igor Bartali in Velia – Hand over the Fallen Royal Family’s Treasure

Charlotte Penwood in Heidel – Handover the Time worn Golden Pendant

Theophil Batian in Calpheon – Hand over the Chalice of Faded Bloodstains

After you complete the quest and recieve the rewards, you can exchange additional treasures for Gold Bar 10G x2

When entering Black Desert for the first time, the moment where you choose your family name has changed. Previously you would select your family name as you first press start. Now, you will be able to choose your family name after entering the game.

New adventurers will have their Family Name displayed as ‘Rookie Adventurer’ upon entering the actual game for the first time.

Family Name will initially be a randomly generated with the word Adventurer combined with four random lowercase letters and numbers. For example, ‘Adventurer8aw2’

You will now be prompted to select a Family Name in-game when first trying to type in chat (Press the Menu/Select button).

※ You cannot join a guild if you do not change your randomly-generated Family Name.

UI

When using the Campsite option, the starting select position has been moved to the ‘Repair’ function.

The Central Market starting select position has been moved to the ‘Desired Price;.

New options have been added to the ring menu option.

News

Crafting Notes

Ranking

Control Guide

Beauty

Black Spirit’s Rage

Active Effects

Challenge

Black Spirit’s Safe

Attendance Reward

Central Market

Adventure Log Bookshelf

Item Drop

Boss Notification

Trade Info

Alchemy

Totem

Find Party

Chat Group

Settings

Edit UI

Character Tag Settings

Character Tag

You can now see the tooltip of items on the ‘Edit Ring Menu’ window.

Restored the Chat Window On/Off feature.

Fixed an issue where the Chat Window cut off from screen when moving the cursor to the bottom of the screen while window size was reduced.

Party/Platton widget is now fixed regardless of Mount UI position.

Other Changes

Fixed an issue with Indomitable Flag getting stuck.

Some abnormal textures have been modified in Sausan Garrison in Mediah.

Fixed the movements of characters in some areas of the Scarlett Sand Chamber.

Fixed an issue with the Wizard ‘Corvicanus’ outfit.

Fixed an issue with the back of the shield of the Nova’s Adamant Costume.

Some phrases have been modified to correct typos and to make it easier to understand.

Fixed an issue with some of the background graphics being displayed incorrectly.

The wording of the Combat/Skill EXP Exchange Coupon.

Fixed issues with the Trading EXP Transfer Coupon so that it works properly.

Fixed the issue where the number of products did not increase according to the character’s life skill grade (Beginner, Apprentice, Skilled, Professional, Artisan, Master, Guru) when using Processing > Chopping with Elder Tree Plank to make Elder Tree Plywood.

Fixed the issue where the number of products did not increase according to the character’s life skill grade when using Processing > Chopping with Palm Plank to make Palm Plywood.

Fixed the issue where the number of products did not increase according to the character’s life skill grade when using Processing > Heating with Elder Tree/Palm Plywood to make Sturdy Elder Tree/Palm Plywood.

This is a big update as you can see from the patch notes, bringing about quite a lot of changes in Black Desert update 1.78. Remember, you can’t play online unless you have the latest update downloaded.

Black Desert is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official website.