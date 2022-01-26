Update 2.22 has arrived for Black Desert, the game which players have been flocking to and enjoying all of the experiences it has to offer. Here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. This particular update has a myriad of changes with over 100 changes and fixes. There have been many other Black Desert updates released recently. The following section will list the official patch notes and wording of the update. Here’s everything new with the Black Desert update 2.22.

Black Desert Update 2.22 Patch Notes

The official patch notes for the latest update to Black Desert are as follows:

Guild Base Server

● Added content to enable the designation of a specific server group as a guild’s “base” server for the sake of promoting guild unity and camaraderie.

– You can now select one of the server groups (excluding Season, Olvia, Arsha and Rulupee servers) as your guild’s base server.

– Only the Guild Master can choose a guild’s base server, which they may do by selecting it on the Guild information window.

* You can set a guild’s base server once every thirty days, so we recommend you choose your guild’s base server with care.

(You can change the base server from the Guild (G) window by selecting a specific base server group, then confirming the change.)

– All guild members will be able to see the guild base server selected by the Guild Master when logging in or on the Server Change window.

– Selecting a base server will eliminate the waiting time (10 min) when moving between a server group’s channels.

– With the addition of guild base servers, the names of certain servers have been changed.

Before After Group Balenos 1 Balenos 1 1 Balenos 2 Balenos 2 Balenos 3 Balenos 3 Balenos 4 Balenos 4 2 Balenos 5 Balenos 5 Balenos 6 Balenos 6 Serendia 1 Serendia 1 3 Serendia 2 Serendia 2 Serendia 3 (Elvia) Serendia 3 (Elvia) Serendia 4 (Elvia) Serendia 4 (Elvia) 4 Serendia 5 (Elvia) Serendia 5 (Elvia) Serendia 6 (Elvia) Serendia 6 (Elvia) Calpheon 1 Calpheon 1 5 Calpheon 2 Calpheon 2 Calpheon 3 (Elvia) Calpheon 3 (Elvia) Calpheon 4 (Elvia) Calpheon 4 (Elvia) 6 Calpheon 5 (Elvia) Calpheon 5 (Elvia) Calpheon 6 (Elvia) Calpheon 6 (Elvia) Mediah 1 Mediah 1 7 Mediah 2 Mediah 2 Mediah 3 (Elvia) Mediah 3 (Elvia) Mediah 4 (Elvia) Mediah 4 (Elvia) 8 Mediah 5 (Elvia) Mediah 5 (Elvia) Mediah 6 (Elvia) Mediah 6 (Elvia) Valencia 1 Valencia 1 9 Valencia 2 Valencia 2 Valencia 3 Valencia 3 Valencia 4 (Elvia) Valencia 4 (Elvia) 10 Valencia 5 (Elvia) Valencia 5 (Elvia) Valencia 6 (Elvia) Valencia 6 (Elvia) Kamasylvia 1 Kamasylvia 1 11 Velia 1 Kamasylvia 2 Velia 2 Kamasylvia 3 Velia 3 Kamasylvia 4 12 Velia 4 Kamasylvia 5 Velia 5 Kamasylvia 6 Velia 6 Rulupee 1 Cannot be selected as base server

* Moving from a base server group to another server group, or vice versa, will still apply the original waiting time (10 min) as before.

Crypt of Resting Thoughts Rework

● The Ahib patrolling the Crypt of Resting Thoughts have gone into a frenzy due to Turasil’s dark aura.

– The Ahib Salun Wolf and Bear Spearmaidens have begun patrolling inside the Crypt of Resting Thoughts.

– They’ve become greatly empowered thanks to the overflow of Turasil’s aura, and must be treated with caution.

– The Ahib Dark Chasers draw from Turasil’s aura, and will attack Adventurers from the darkness.

– The Ahib Dark Mages draw from Turasil’s aura to cast healing spells upon wounded Ahib or deal devastating damage upon Adventurers.

* Use debuff attacks to interrupt the Ahib Dark Mages casting to take them down with greater ease.

– Sightings of the Dark Knight have been reported in the Crypt of Resting Thoughts.

– The Dark Knights are beings corrupted by Turasil’s aura, and, once defeated, have a low chance to summon Raz’nal.

– Raz’nal is a powerful foe that demands the utmost attention of any Adventurers who dare challenge her.

– You can obtain the Deboreka Belt and the Abyssal Gaze by defeating monsters in the Crypt of Resting Thoughts.

● Added a new accessory, the Deboreka Belt, which can be obtained by defeating monsters in the Crypt of Resting Thoughts.

Deboreka Belt AP Accuracy Weight Limit 0 9 2 +80 LT I (PRI) 12 4 +80 LT II (DUO) 15 6 +80 LT III (TRI) 18 8 +80 LT IV (TET) 21 10 +80 LT V (PEN) 24 12 +80 LT

New and Improvements

Warrior

● Ground Roar – Changed the Skill Add-on effect to now apply to the entire attack area on hits.

● Solar Flare – Fixed the issue where comboing into Balance Strike or Chain: Heaven’s Cleave from certain attack motions didn’t activate smoothly.

● Balance Strike – Fixed the issue where comboing from certain skills while lacking enough Stamina would temporarily cause your character to stop.

● Black Spirit: Pulverize – Fixed the issue where the dismount effect wasn’t being applied.

● War Cry – Fixed the issue where the Increase All DP to Allies effect wasn’t being applied.

Ranger

● Flow: Bypassing Wind – Added details that you can now combo from Prime: Razor Wind and Prime: Tearing Arrow to the description.

● Prime: Penetrating Wind (IV) – Fixed the issue where you wouldn’t recover MP on certain hits.

● Wind Blade – Fixed the issue where the Down Smash effect wasn’t being applied on attack 2 hits.

● Elven Rage – Fixed the issue where the Increase All DP effect wasn’t being applied when used after certain skills.

● Evasive Explosion Shot (I to Absolute) – Fixed the issue where the Invincible effect would be applied even when used during cooldown.

Sorceress

● Abyssal Flame (I to Absolute), Prime: Abyssal Flame (I to III) – Changed the recovery speed of Fragments of Darkness as follows:

Skill Before After Abyssal Flame (I to Absolute) Recover 6 fragments when used while charging (available during cooldown) Recover 3 fragments when used while charging (available during cooldown) Prime: Abyssal Flame (I to III) Recover 5 fragments when used while charging (unavailable during cooldown) Recover 5 fragments when used while charging (available during cooldown)

Berserker

● Succession: Weakling Hunt – Improved so you can now register it on the Skill Cooldown Slot UI.

Tamer

● Prime: Heilang’s Aura – Fixed the issue where the Increase All Resistance effect was only lasting for 20 seconds.

● Void Lightning, Roaring, Heilang: Howling – Fixed the issue where, if you were struck while with Heilang’s Effect activated, Heilang would cease to attack.

Musa

So far, Musa has displayed superiority in the so-called “Super Armor trade” thanks to his excellent mobility via Chase and One Step Back, and skills with increased attack range such as Fiery Crevice, Below the Belt, and Crust Crusher. We’ve tried to keep this in mind while adjusting each skill’s damage in PvP, but after analyzing a large amount of data, we also discovered that some of Musa’s skills were dealing too much damage while hitting enemies with CC. Still, we decided to preserve Musa’s ability to chain Chase with skills that have defensive effects, allowing him to retain his Super Armor trading capabilities, but adjusted his damage when performing these combos in PvP.

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Fiery Crevice (I to III) Damage -16.6% in PvP Damage -43% in PvP Below the Belt (I to III) Attack 1 damage -24.8/24.8/34.5% in PvP

Extra attack damage -40.7/40.7/48.4% in PvP Attack damage -52% in PvP Projection (I to III) Blade damage of extra attacks and certain skills -18.5/18.5/18.6% in PvP Blade damage of extra attacks and certain skills -46%/46%/46.1% in PvP

● Prime: Retaliation – Changed to now require only pressing LMB to activate after certain skills.

● Tiger Blade – Fixed the issue where the Super Armor buff was being applied when using the skill.

Maehwa

The reboot saw Maehwa now able to combo not only with Moonrise and Flow: Cloud Stab, but also utilize Ice Fang in combos with Frost Pillars and Flow: Tip of an Iceberg. However, we determined that Ice Fang, Frost Pillars, and Flow: Tip of an Iceberg deal rather high damage, and with the included Forward Guard effect, this made the Moonrise – Flow: Cloud Stab combo less popular. Also, and similar to Musa, Maehwa could deal high amounts of damage while nearly ignoring other players’ defense effects by comboing with Chase. Therefore, we made adjustments to the damage dealt so that you must combo after first applying debuff effects to deal greater amounts of damage.

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Frost Pillars (I to III) Damage -42.7% in PvP Damage -55% in PvP Flow: Tip of an Iceberg Damage -47% in PvP Damage -57% in PvP Ice Fang Damage -35% in PvP Damage -45% in PvP

● Prime: Carver – Fixed the issue where you would combo into other skills abnormally slower when using Red Blade.

● Tiger Blade – Fixed the issue where the Super Armor buff was being applied when drawn.

Witch/Wizard

The greatest changes the reboot brought to Witch and Wizard was to their summons. Unlike before, this change for the summoned creature’s basic stats to be directly affected by your character’s stats was to grant the feeling of your summon growing with your character. However, we received much feedback from Witch and Wizard players that their summons felt weaker after the reboot, where upon inspection, we discovered that the summons of characters with 260 AP or lower were not properly being affected, so we addressed this issue with the latest update.

● Implemented a new rule regarding the summoned creature’s Attack Power.

– If the summoner’s basic AP is 260 or lower, their summon will gain a fixed bonus AP of 100.

– If the summoner’s basic AP is 100 or lower, the summon will not receive an AP bonus.

Wizard

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Cataclysm [Marg Effect]

Attack damage 775% x 4 [Marg Effect]

Attack damage 1130% x 4

Damage -31% in PvP Summon: Keeper Marg [Cataclysm Marg Effect]

Attack damage 775% x 2

[Bolide of Destruction Marg Effect]

Attack damage 775% x 3[Cataclysm Marg Effect]

Attack damage 1130% x 2

Damage -31% in PvP

[Bolide of Destruction Marg Effect]

Attack damage 1130% x 3

Damage -31% in PvPAqua Jail Explosion[Arne Effect]

Attack damage 763% x 4[Arne Effect]

Attack damage 1208% x 4

Damage -36.5% in PvP

● Barrage of Water – Changed the Critical Hit Rate buff from +50% to +100%.

● Black Spirit: Cataclysm – Fixed the issue where the Marg Effect wasn’t activating while Marg was summoned.

● Succession: Magical Evasion – Fixed the issue where other Succession skills wouldn’t activate immediately after the skill even with Prime: Elemental Flow learned.

● Prime: Elemental Flow – Fixed the issue where you could instantly combo with other Succession skills even without having learned the skill.

Witch

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Fissure Wave Perfect Sign damage 1049% x 4

Damage -24% in PvP Perfect Sign damage 1049% x 5

Damage -31% in PvP Thunder Storm [Tett Effect]

Attack damage 792% x 4 [Tett Effect]

Attack damage 1147% x 4

Damage -30.9% in PvP Flow: Voltaic Tett Attack damage 792% x 5 Attack damage 1147% x 5

Attack damage -30.9% in PvP Equilibrium Break [Gorr Effect]

Attack damage 765% x 4 [Gorr Effect]

Attack damage 1210% x 4

Damage -31% in PvP

● Fissure Wave – Improved to now activate Perfect Sign by pressing LMB + RMB after the skill.

● Barrage of Lightning – Changed the Critical Hit Rate buff from +50% to +100%.

● Barrage of Lightning – Improved the frame rate which would temporarily drop during the skill.

● Barrage of Lightning – Improved turning the camera direction quickly during the skill to no longer cause the skill to deal no damage.

● Gorr’s Blessing – Adjusted the following effects during this effect.

– Equilibrium Break – Fixed the issue where the Stiffness debuff would also apply in PvP.

– Equilibrium Break – Changed “change attack area” to “increase attack area.”

● Core: Equilibrium Break – Fixed the issue where the “increase casting speed” buff wasn’t being applied.

● Core: Equilibrium Break – Fixed the issue where the Magic DP Reduction effect wasn’t being applied.

● Equilibrium Break – Increased the attack range of Gorr’s effect.

● Succession: Magical Evasion – Fixed the issue where other Succession skills wouldn’t activate immediately after the skill even with Prime: Elemental Flow learned.

● Prime: Elemental Flow – Fixed the issue where you could instantly combo with other Succession skills even without having learned the skill.

● Voltaic Pulse IV – Fixed the issue where greater damage was being reduced in PvP than mentioned in the description.

Dark Knight

● Fixed the issue where if your guard was broken while your character was guarding with your Vediant, you would loop the guard break animation.

● Shadow Bullet – Fixed the issue where you couldn’t combo into certain main weapons skills while using the skill in Awakening.

Striker

● Black Spirit: Ultimate Crush – Fixed the issue where you could still activate the skill even after it was locked.

Mystic

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Tidal Burst (I to IV) Attack damage 469/584/696/1128 x 3, max 3 hits

Last attack damage 469/584/696/1128% x 4

Damage -45/59/53/69% in PvP Attack damage 469/584/696/1128% x 4, max 3 hits

Last attack damage 469/584/696/1128% x 4

Damage -55/58.5/61.5/74% in PvP Rapid Stream (I to IV) Attack damage 372/467/544/743% x 3, max 3 hits

Last attack damage 372/467/544/743% x 8

Damage -60.8/60.8/60.8/67.3% in PvP Attack damage 372/467/544/743% x 4, max 3 hits

Last attack damage 372/467/544/743% x 8

Damage -66.5/66.5/66.5/72% in PvP Wave Orb (I to III) Attack damage 1001/1213/1442% x 7

Sea Dragon damage 1001/1213/1442% x 5

Damage -73% in PvP Attack damage 1001/1213/1442% x 8

Sea Dragon damage 1001/1213/1442% x 6

Damage -68.3% in PvP Rising Dragon (I to IV) Attack damage 681/893/1020/1337% x 6

Sea Dragon damage 681/893/1020/1337% x 4

Damage -55% in PvP Attack damage 681/893/1020/1337% x 7

Sea Dragon damage 681/893/1020/1337% x 5

Damage -61% in PvP

● Rising Dragon – Changed the All DP reduction effect with the Sea Dragon summoned from -15 to -20.

● Spiral Torpedo – Improved to now combo into Gushing Waters.

● Rising Dragon – Fixed the issue where the Critical Hit Rate effect was missing from the description regarding the Sea Dragon effect.

Lahn

● Applied changes to the following skills.

Skill Before After Bridled Despair (I to IV) Damage -51.2/51.2/51.3/51.3% in PvP Damage -66% in PvP Deadly Dance (I to III) Damage -60.1/60/50.1% in PvP Damage -62% in PvP

Stamina recovery unavailable during skill use

● Nimbus Dismount – Fixed the issue where you wouldn’t consume Stamina when comboing into Flow: Nimbus Stride with your Crimson Glaives.

● Fixed the issue where the following skills were applying a greater Critical Hit Rate effect than mentioned in the description.

– Bleeding Hearts, Absolute: Berated Ghost

● Fixed the issue where the following skills were applying a lesser Critical Hit Rate effect than mentioned in the description.

– Absolute: Salp’uri Purge, Absolute: Wind Orchid, Absolute: Sacred Dance

● Fixed the issue where the following skills were applying a Critical Hit Rate buff.

– Absolute: Moondance, Absolute: Pendulum Kick, Absolute: Pendulum Kick II, Absolute: Moon Slash, Absolute: Crescent Barrage, Absolute: Soul Ascent, Absolute: Blooming Nether Flower, Absolute: Deadly Restraint, Absolute: Coax, Absolute: Fragrant Stigma, Absolute: Furious Chase, Absolute: Blade Dance, Absolute: Eye of the Phoenix, Absolute: Dismemberment, Absolute: Ethereal Dance

Archer

● Uproot – Fixed the issue where pressing the Awakening skill input wouldn’t activate the main weapon when used with your main weapon.

● Exhale – Fixed the issue where the Stun and Breath: Deceleration effects weren’t being applied when used while moving backward or to the right.

Guardian

● Black Blood’s Descent – Fixed the issue where using the skill with your jordun would shorten the movement distance.

● Black Spirit: Prime: Claw Reveal – Changed the damage in PvP as follows.

– Damage -35% in PvP → Damage -62.3% in PvP

Hashashin

● Black Spirit: Dune Slash – Fixed the description to mention the actual damage amount.

● Black Spirit: Dune Slash – Fixed the issue where the last attack damage wasn’t being applied.

● Black Spirit: Crown Kick – Fixed the issue where the Critical Hit Rate buff wasn’t being applied.

Sage

● Radiant Annihilation, Enlightening Bolt, Flow: Aftershock – Fixed the issue where the Awakening weapon and main weapon AP ratios weren’t being applied correctly during the skill’s Arkanon effect.

Contents

● Added rewards to Black Spirit’s Adventure for repeated completion.

– Rewards for repeated completion require you to have completed at least 100 rounds completed on the board.

– From then on, you will receive the following rewards for every 10 completions.

* Once you’ve completed 50 additional rounds, the repeated completion rewards will reset, and you will receive the repeated completion reward for 10 rounds upon the next additional 10 rounds completed.

* Rewards for repeated completions exceeding 100 rounds before Jan 26, 2022 (Wed) maintenance were counted for and issued to your Black Spirit’s Safe.

– You can choose one item from a Black Spirit’s Special Selection Box.

Item

● Changed the name of the crafting material for the Nouverikant Outfit from Concentrated Nouver’s Aura to Unstable Nouver Core.

● Separated [Valkyrie] Enslar Gloves from the [Valkyrie] Enslar Armor.

– Added [Valkyrie] Enslar Gloves to the outfit boxes that contain the [Valkyrie] Enslar Armor.

* Adventurers who had the [Valkyrie] Enslar Armor in their possession will find the [Valkyrie] Enslar Gloves in their storage in Heidel.

● Separated [Dark Knight] Enslar Gloves and Shoes from the [Dark Knight] Enslar Armor.

– Added [Dark Knight] Enslar Gloves and Shoes to the outfit boxes that contain the [Dark Knight] Enslar Armor.

* Adventurers who had the [Dark Knight] Enslar Armor in their possession will find the [Dark Knight] Enslar Gloves and Shoes in their storage in Heidel.

● You can now use the Tuvala Weapon Exchange Coupons on Combatant’s Tuvala weapons.

● Changed to properly apply increased enhancement chance rules for belt items reformed via the “Cup of Lone Tide” and “Cup of Tragic Nightfall” items.

Monster

● Made the following changes to Protty Cave.

– Protty, Zera Protty, and Kaz Protty now grant 160% more Skill EXP.

– Ancient Spirit Dust drop rates have increased by 300%.

– Black Stone (Armor) drop rates have increased by 350%.

– Black Stone (Weapon) drop rates have increased by 500%.

● Made the following changes to Sycraia Upper Zone.

– Added Ancient Seal – Red Shard to the loot table.

– Black Stone (Weapon) drop rates have increased by 280%.

– Black Stone (Armor) drop rates have increased by 400%.

Conquest War, Node War

● Fixed the issue where you could install the Indomitable Flag in non-conquest areas during a Conquest War.

● Improved the remote fort and annex construction function to now allow for the collection or demolition of annexes that are either installed or have finished construction.

– You still won’t be able to demolish forts that have finished construction for more than 1 hour.

UI

● Added a UI to display looted items.

– You can toggle this UI from ESC (New) Menu – Settings (F10) – Edit UI.

● Improved the Guild Information UI as follows.

– Adjusted the empty space within the UI.

– Changed the color of the upper portion of the Guild Information UI to match the other UIs.

– Changed the button colors in the lower portion of the Guild Information UI to match the other UIs.

– Changed the background color of the alert window displayed after pressing buttons in the Guild Information UI.

● Adjusted the size of the worker portraits that displayed when hovering your mouse over the Workers in the Worker List to appear more natural.

System

● Improved the background music to play based on the background image and visual when connecting to the game.

● Improved the security settings for the Setting Archive and Beauty Album.

● Improved the server’s data collection settings to optimize the servers.

Pearl Shop

● Changed the Naphart Campsite item that can be purchased from the Pearl Shop (F3) to be purchasable once per Family.

– The item can be registered once per Family and cannot be purchased again if you already have a Naphart Campsite in your possession.

Web

● Improved the alignment of the Download button on the Complete Quick Sign-up page on Internet Explorer.

● Changed the system email sent from the Black Desert official website to use the domain “pearlabyss.com.”

● Fixed the issue where certain menus on the Black Desert official website would not work properly on mobile devices.

● Fixed the issue where the notice sliders would appear abnormal when there are 3 notice sliders on the main page of our official website in certain resolutions.

● Changed the text on email verification displayed when unregistering a PC.

● Fixed the issue where the margins of certain pages on mobile devices such as the Redeem Coupon page would be too narrow.

● Adjusted the placement of the Select Region window to be more natural when using the launcher in minimzed mode.

● Fixed the issue where the posts on the Community page would appear abnormal in certain situations.

Translation

● Changed the following term in English:

– Camellia to Dongbaek.

Modified or Changed

● [Witch] Resurrection – Fixed the issue where an Adventurer resurrected by this skill wouldn’t be visible to other Adventurers after a certain period of time had passed.

● [Sorceress] Jolly Winter Dream Armor – Fixed the issue where characters of certain customizations would clip through their outfit.

● [Berserker] La Orzeca Armor – Fixed the issue where equipping the Kibelius Iron Buster with this outfit would cause your character’s arms to appear abnormal.

● [Witch] Sylvia Armor – Fixed the graphical issue with your character’s legs if your durability was reduced.

● [Nova] Shudad Black Outfit Set – Added the text “Cannot be registered on the Central Market” to the outfit pieces’ descriptions.

● Glorious Shudad Premium Set – Fixed the issue where Witches couldn’t obtain a suitable outfit from opening the set.

● Changed the Find NPC UI to list the territories in the order encountered by proceeding with the main questline.

● Fixed the issue where the background of the following regions appeared abnormal.

– Blood Wolf Settlement

– Tuir River

● Fixed the issue where the name of new Knowledge obtained that displayed in the New Story window on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen would be hidden by images.

● Fixed the “[Manor] Connoisseur of the Grand Prix” quest offered by the NPC Gula to display the correct objectives.

● Fixed the issue where the Pit-A-Pat Mole who appears while Farming would sometimes not drop a special item after being chased away.

● Atoraxxion: Sycrakea – Fixed the issue where certain cutscenes wouldn’t play.

● Fixed the issue where hovering your mouse over the “Acquire” button in Black Spirit’s Adventure would repeatedly display the descriptive tooltip.

● Fixed the issue where the estimated time for crops would display abnormally when Farming in certain areas.

● Fixed the issue where the client would abnormally crash when playing the game for a long time while wearing certain outfits.

That is all of the official patch notes with the additions and changes made to the game with this particular patch. There have been many alterations to the characters and their respective abilities which players will likely be happy to observe.

Black Desert is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, IOS, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Black Desert site.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022