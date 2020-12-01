Black Ops Cold War 11/30 Patch Notes

Black Ops Cold War has ended its double XP and weapon XP weekend, but that doesn’t mean that you can say goodbye to expedited progression. One of the woes heavily vocalized players since the game’s launch is the excruciatingly slow progression rate for weapons. Some people have expressed their displeasure with the fact that final weapon skin unlocks, such as diamond, can be obtained before even maxing out the weapon’s level. That should no longer be an issue, according to Treyarch.

Black Ops Cold War has received an update today that speeds up weapon progression across all modes, although the exact bump is currently unknown. Those jumping into multiplayer matches or Zombies co-op should soon be able to speak on the shift in leveling, whether minor or notable. Other than permanent universal XP boosts, the listed changes are short. You may be happy to find out that Nuketown ’84 has closed a map exploit that allowed players to engage others from beyond the normal barriers. The brief details can be found below.

Black Ops Cold War November 30th Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Progression

Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

ZOMBIES

Progression

Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and in later rounds.

Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Nuketown ‘84