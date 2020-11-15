Black Ops Cold War – How to Get All 3 Endings

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features multiple endings that change based on the choices you make during the campaign. There are three main endings, but these endings have minor permutations that depend on the smaller choices you made throughout the story, such as letting a certain character live or getting a certain outcome of a side mission. The ending you get basically comes down to one major choice at the very end of the game, and this will drastically alter the final mission of the game. We’ve laid out the requirements for each ending below, but beware, there are major spoilers below. Here’s how to get all the endings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Get the Good Ending

To get the good ending in Black Ops Cold War, choose “Truth” when Adler questions you during the Identity Crisis mission. Because you chose to tell Adler the truth after everything you learned, you will team up with him, Woods, Mason, and the rest of the team for one final mission. This unlocks the final mission “The Final Countdown.”

How to Get the Bad Ending (Ambush)

To get the bad ending in Black Ops Cold War, choose “Lie” when Adler questions you during the Identity Crisis mission. Adler and the team falsely believe Perseus is hiding at Duga, so you decide to contact Perseus to them out. Head to the back room of the safe house and contact Perseus to coordinate an ambush. You have a limited time to do this, and you will get an alternate bad ending if you fail to reach the phone in time. Using the radio will unlock the final mission “Ashes to Ashes.”

How to Get the Alternate Bad Ending (No Ambush)

To get the alternate bad ending in Black Ops Cold War, choose “Lie” when Adler questions you during the Identity Crisis mission. While the team is preparing for the final mission, do not use the phone to contact Perseus. Just let the timer expire and you will get the alternate bad ending. This unlocks the final mission “Ashes to Ashes,” but the outcome will be different because you did not radio Perseus to set up an ambush.

