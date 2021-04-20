Game Guides

Black Ops Cold War: How to Unlock the PPSh-41 SMG

A (rapid-fire) blast from the past

April 19th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

BOCW-S3-ppsh-41

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is packing a classic Call of Duty weapon that is sure to bring back memories of our finest hours spent with the long-running series. The iconic PPSh-42 submachine gun is returning to the frontlines in Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty iteration.

The old-but-new SMG is no stranger to the franchise and it’s looking to embed itself in player loadouts once again. The PPSh-41 is described as having moderate damage per shot, rapid-fire, and high-capacity capabilities. Aggressive players and those fighting in tight environments will see the weapon shine.

Now let’s talk about getting the nostalgic firearm ready for use.

How to Unlock the PPSh-41

The PPSh-41 is available at Tier 15 in the Season 3. The SMG is available to both free and paid tracks of the Battle Pass. COD Points aren’t necessary to acquire the submachine gun, but the premium currency can expedite the process. The 2,400 COD Point Battle Pass purchase option will toss in 20 Tier skips, resulting in the instantaneous unlock of the PPSh-41 for immediate leveling. For reference, the standard Battle Pass costs 1,000 COD Points.

If you prefer to keep a bit of distance between yourself and your target, the other launch week Season 3 Battle Pass weapon may be more to your liking. Check out our guide for unlocking the Swiss K31 sniper rifle.

Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy