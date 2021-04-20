Black Ops Cold War: How to Get the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle

Black Ops Cold War may have dropped the beastly ZRG 20mm sniper rifle recently, but it’s not done showing that weapon class love. Season 3 is bringing another new sniper rifle to the game, offering up a more aggressive option than the previous season’s addition.

The Swiss K31 is a bolt-action sniper rifle with fast rechamber and aiming speeds, complemented by a large ammo capacity. Whether sighting targets from a distance or moving in close on enemy positions, the sniper’s versatility should make it an easy choice for adaptable players.

Here’s how the Swiss K31 sniper rifle can be obtained.

How to Unlock the Swiss K31

The Swiss K31 is the second new weapon included in the Season 3 Battle Pass and unlocks upon reaching Tier 31. The gun is available to both free and paid tracks of the Battle Pass. COD Points aren’t necessary to put the sniper rifle in your loadout. However, the Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,000 COD Points. Opting for the 2,400 COD Point Battle Pass will throw in 20 Tier skips, closing a fair bit of the gap to the Swiss K31.

If a larger boost is desired, additional Tiers can be purchased for 150 COD Points each. Bridging the gap by purchasing the remaining Tiers outright costs 1,650 COD Points. Whether or not buying out nearly 1/3 of the Battle Pass is worth it will vary by player.

If automatic fire is more your speed, take a look at our guide for unlocking the classic PPSh-41 SMG.

Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.