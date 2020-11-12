Black Ops Cold War Release Time – When Can You Download the Game?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is nearly here, and here’s the exact release time when you can start playing. Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops, taking place in the 1980s as Woods, Mason, and Hudson team up with a new character named Adler to take down a Russian spy known only as Perseus. The multiplayer mode includes 8 maps at launch, but many more are coming soon after. Zombies also returns, letting players brave the hordes of the undead with a group of four and see how long they can survive. Here’s when you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Release Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13, 2020. You can start playing the game the night before on November 12 at 9 PM PST/ 12 AM EST.

The game is currently available for preload on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re planning on playing the game on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, you won’t be able to download the game until you get your system.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War File Size

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a very large game, but it’s currently not as big as Modern Warfare. The install sizes for each platform are listed below.

PS4 – 95 GB

95 GB PS5 – 133 GB

133 GB Xbox One – 93 GB

93 GB Xbox Series X|S – 136 GB

136 GB PC – 82 GB

If you’re playing on PC, you can install just the multiplayer component of the game for 35 GB. If you have a high-end PC, then you can install the game with ultra graphics settings that take up 125 GB in total.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 13 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out the day one patch notes here.