Black Ops Cold War Zombies – How to Unlock Pack-a-Punch in Die Maschine

The Pack-a-Punch machine returns for Black Ops Cold War’s Die Maschine Zombies mode. Pack-a-punch is one of the first things you want to unlock if you want to make it further into zombies mode due to its powerful upgrades that it can give you.

There are very specific steps you need to take to unlock the pack-a-punch machine.

Below you’ll find the steps you need to take, and further below you’ll find a video and explanation of each step to unlocking Pack-a-Punch.

How to use Pack-a-Punch in Die Maschine

Turn on the Power

Activate Both Terminals in Particle Accelerator Room

Enter Dark Aether Portal

Make it to the Aether Tunnel

Get Machine Part

Use Machine Part to Forge Pack-a-Punch Machine

Use Pack-a-Punch

Step 1 – Turn on the Power

Turning on the power is a fairly straight forward process in Die Maschine. We have a guide for it here, as well as a video.

Step 2 – Activate the Terminals in Particle Accelerator Room

Fairly simple. Once you’ve turned on the power there are two labeled terminals in the Particle Accelerator room.

Step 3 – Enter Aether Portal

After you’ve hit the terminals you will have access to the Aether Portal.

Step 4 – Make it to the Weapons Lab and Collect Machine Part

Once inside the Aether Portal you will want to head to the marker on the map. It can be a little confusing because there are numerous teleporters that you can travel to. You’re looking for the Weapons Lab tunnel. Inside you’ll find the Machine Part that you need to proceed.

If you spend too much time in the portal you will be returned to the real world. You will need to kill enemies to make the portal appear again. You will need to return to the Particle Accelerator room to re-enter the portal and begin the process of finding the Weapons Lab again.

Step 5 – Use Machine Part in Particle Accelerator Room to build Pack-a-Punch

Once you have the Machine Part you need to go to the Particle Accelerator Room while in the Aether Portal and you will be able to forge the Pack-a-Punch. Doing this will make it appear in the real world and it will be available to use once you do.

Step 6 – Use Pack-a-Punch

Available to you immediately once you return to reality is the pack-a-punch machine at its first level.